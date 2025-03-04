News 9

Snow and rain nationwide

입력 2025.03.04 (23:44)

[Anchor]

The snow and rain that fell nationwide will mostly stop overnight, except for the eastern coastal areas.

However, the central region is forecasted to drop to below freezing, so please be cautious of icy roads in the morning.

This is Shin Bang-sil, our meteorological specialist.

[Report]

The summit of Daegwallyeong transformed into a pure white landscape due to several days of heavy snowfall.

Today (3.4), more than 10 cm of snow fell alone amidst fierce snowstorms.

In Seoul, snowflakes were seen along with strong winds.

The daytime temperature dropped nearly 4 degrees compared to yesterday (3.3), bringing a brief cold snap.

Throughout the day, around 5 cm of snow accumulated in the metropolitan area and Chungbuk.

In the relatively warmer southern regions, rain fell instead of snow.

The snow and rain that fell nationwide will mostly stop overnight, but in the northeastern mountainous areas of Gyeongbuk and the eastern coast of Yeongnam, snow and rain will continue until tomorrow morning (3.5), and in the mountainous areas of Gangwon and Yeongdong, it will last until tomorrow evening.

The expected snowfall by tomorrow is up to 25 cm in the mountainous areas of Gangwon and up to 10 cm in Gangwon Yeongdong.

Additionally, 1 to 5 cm of snow is expected in Gangwon Yeongseo, northern Gyeongbuk, and the mountainous areas of Jeju.

The temperature in the central region, northern inland Gyeongbuk, and eastern Jeonbuk is expected to drop below freezing tomorrow morning, leading to icy roads in various places.

A strong wind advisory has also been issued for coastal areas.

[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the low pressure moves eastward till the morning of Mar. 5, there will be places with very strong winds exceeding 20 m/s along the east coast, south coast, and Jeju Island..."]

Once the low pressure moves out tomorrow, the weather will generally be clear across the country for a while.

Temperatures will return to normal levels, ushering in the full arrival of spring.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

오늘의 핫 클릭

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

공지·정정

