Jeju Air faces another malfunction

[Anchor]



Last night (Mar. 3), a Jeju Air passenger plane heading to Jeju from Gimpo returned due to a mechanical defect.



Passengers were terrified as it was the same airline and aircraft model as the one involved in the Muan Airport disaster, and it also attempted to land before climbing back up again.



Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the details.



[Report]



Around 8 PM last night, a Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 165 passengers departed Gimpo Airport heading for Jeju.



After about an hour, the aircraft entered Jeju airspace and attempted to land, but had to take off again due to strong winds at Jeju Airport.



However, a warning light indicating a problem with the aircraft's wing appeared, and the captain decided to return instead of landing at Jeju Airport.



As the aircraft was returning to Gimpo Airport, an announcement was made that the destination had suddenly changed.



[Jeju Air Passenger/Voice Altered: "They announced that due to fuel shortage and a mechanical defect, we would be landing at Cheongju Airport instead of Gimpo Airport."]



The aircraft landed at Cheongju Airport around 10:10 PM, about two hours after departing from Gimpo.



This Jeju Air aircraft is of the same model as the one involved in the disaster at Muan Airport last year.



As a similar incident occurred with the same model returning due to mechanical defects, passengers experienced extreme fear.



[Jeju Air Passenger/Voice Altered: "My hands and feet were shaking, and I was in a panic, unable to think at all. I felt extremely unstable psychologically."]



Jeju Air explained that a sudden issue was found in the wing control system during the flight, and they returned to Cheongju Airport instead of Gimpo for safe maintenance.



They also clarified that there was no fuel shortage as mentioned in the in-flight announcement.



Jeju Air completed maintenance on the aircraft and took passengers again to Jeju this morning (Mar. 4).



This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa.



