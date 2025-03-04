News 9

Jeju Air faces another malfunction

입력 2025.03.04 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last night (Mar. 3), a Jeju Air passenger plane heading to Jeju from Gimpo returned due to a mechanical defect.

Passengers were terrified as it was the same airline and aircraft model as the one involved in the Muan Airport disaster, and it also attempted to land before climbing back up again.

Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the details.

[Report]

Around 8 PM last night, a Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 165 passengers departed Gimpo Airport heading for Jeju.

After about an hour, the aircraft entered Jeju airspace and attempted to land, but had to take off again due to strong winds at Jeju Airport.

However, a warning light indicating a problem with the aircraft's wing appeared, and the captain decided to return instead of landing at Jeju Airport.

As the aircraft was returning to Gimpo Airport, an announcement was made that the destination had suddenly changed.

[Jeju Air Passenger/Voice Altered: "They announced that due to fuel shortage and a mechanical defect, we would be landing at Cheongju Airport instead of Gimpo Airport."]

The aircraft landed at Cheongju Airport around 10:10 PM, about two hours after departing from Gimpo.

This Jeju Air aircraft is of the same model as the one involved in the disaster at Muan Airport last year.

As a similar incident occurred with the same model returning due to mechanical defects, passengers experienced extreme fear.

[Jeju Air Passenger/Voice Altered: "My hands and feet were shaking, and I was in a panic, unable to think at all. I felt extremely unstable psychologically."]

Jeju Air explained that a sudden issue was found in the wing control system during the flight, and they returned to Cheongju Airport instead of Gimpo for safe maintenance.

They also clarified that there was no fuel shortage as mentioned in the in-flight announcement.

Jeju Air completed maintenance on the aircraft and took passengers again to Jeju this morning (Mar. 4).

This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jeju Air faces another malfunction
    • 입력 2025-03-04 23:44:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last night (Mar. 3), a Jeju Air passenger plane heading to Jeju from Gimpo returned due to a mechanical defect.

Passengers were terrified as it was the same airline and aircraft model as the one involved in the Muan Airport disaster, and it also attempted to land before climbing back up again.

Reporter Song Guk-hwa has the details.

[Report]

Around 8 PM last night, a Jeju Air passenger plane carrying 165 passengers departed Gimpo Airport heading for Jeju.

After about an hour, the aircraft entered Jeju airspace and attempted to land, but had to take off again due to strong winds at Jeju Airport.

However, a warning light indicating a problem with the aircraft's wing appeared, and the captain decided to return instead of landing at Jeju Airport.

As the aircraft was returning to Gimpo Airport, an announcement was made that the destination had suddenly changed.

[Jeju Air Passenger/Voice Altered: "They announced that due to fuel shortage and a mechanical defect, we would be landing at Cheongju Airport instead of Gimpo Airport."]

The aircraft landed at Cheongju Airport around 10:10 PM, about two hours after departing from Gimpo.

This Jeju Air aircraft is of the same model as the one involved in the disaster at Muan Airport last year.

As a similar incident occurred with the same model returning due to mechanical defects, passengers experienced extreme fear.

[Jeju Air Passenger/Voice Altered: "My hands and feet were shaking, and I was in a panic, unable to think at all. I felt extremely unstable psychologically."]

Jeju Air explained that a sudden issue was found in the wing control system during the flight, and they returned to Cheongju Airport instead of Gimpo for safe maintenance.

They also clarified that there was no fuel shortage as mentioned in the in-flight announcement.

Jeju Air completed maintenance on the aircraft and took passengers again to Jeju this morning (Mar. 4).

This is KBS News, Song Guk-hwa.
송국회
송국회 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…눈길 사고도 속출
제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 결함…청주로 회항
“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단
“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.