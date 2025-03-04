News 9

U.S. halts military aid to Ukraine

2025.03.04

[Anchor]

The United States has completely halted military support for Ukraine.

If Ukraine refuses to follow President Trump’s plan for peace, they are being told to fight alone.

First, reporter Kim Gwi-soo reports.

[Report]

The meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Feb. 28 greatly displeased President Trump.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 28: "You've got to be more thankful. Because let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards. But without us you don't have any cards."]

After a heated debate over the peace plan, Trump pulled out the pressure card of fully halting military assistance.

This means Ukraine will have to fight without American help.

This measure will remain in place until Ukraine proves its 'sincere commitment to peace,' which ultimately serves as an ultimatum to follow Trump's peace plan.

As a result of Trump's decision, the supply of weapons and ammunition worth over 14 trillion won that are in transit or waiting to be delivered to Ukraine from third countries has been immediately halted.

This is a huge blow to Ukraine, which wants to reclaim even a small piece of land before the peace talks.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Feb. 16: "Probably it will be very, very difficult. Of course we will have low chance, a low chance to survive without support of the United States."]

Analysts suggest that while Ukraine may be able to hold out for a few months with European assistance without U.S. support, it will lose its ability to conduct the war.

Since the outbreak of the war, the U.S. has reportedly provided Ukraine with weapons worth about 100 trillion won, including ATACMS missiles capable of striking Russia, until the end of last year.

This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.

