Trump's pressure on Ukraine: Why?

[Anchor]



The intention of U.S. President Trump, who is pressuring Ukraine, seems to be to secure economic benefits through a mineral agreement while trying to push for peace negotiations according to his wishes.



The concerns of Ukraine and Europe are growing.



Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.



[Report]



Ukraine is contemplating countermeasures in response to the suspension of U.S. military support, but its only card seems to be the mineral agreement.



The mineral agreement involves transferring a portion of natural resource shares to the U.S., and it is an agreement that fell through due to the tumultuous summit.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Mar. 2: "If we agree that an agreement on mineral trade with the U.S. will be signed, we are ready to sign on our side."]



Trump is also showing interest in the mineral agreement.



When asked by reporters whether the mineral agreement was over before the decision to suspend military support, he said, "I don't think so," and referred to it as "a very good deal for us" while suggesting a resumption of negotiations.



Although he did not specify the conditions for restarting negotiations, his remark that President Zelensky should be more grateful can be interpreted as a sign that he wants to gain more in the negotiations.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(What do you need to see from President Zelensky to restart these negotiations?) Well, I just think he should be more appreciative."]



The strategy is to corner Ukraine militarily to lead to a mineral agreement and then accelerate Trump-style peace negotiations.



However, Ukraine and Europe believe that Trump's plan alone cannot guarantee safety and that U.S. support is essential.



Europe will hold a special summit the day after tomorrow to discuss Ukraine's defense.



With growing pressure to develop independent military capabilities without the U.S., their concerns are also deepening.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



