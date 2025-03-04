News 9

Trump's pressure on Ukraine: Why?

입력 2025.03.04 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The intention of U.S. President Trump, who is pressuring Ukraine, seems to be to secure economic benefits through a mineral agreement while trying to push for peace negotiations according to his wishes.

The concerns of Ukraine and Europe are growing.

Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.

[Report]

Ukraine is contemplating countermeasures in response to the suspension of U.S. military support, but its only card seems to be the mineral agreement.

The mineral agreement involves transferring a portion of natural resource shares to the U.S., and it is an agreement that fell through due to the tumultuous summit.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Mar. 2: "If we agree that an agreement on mineral trade with the U.S. will be signed, we are ready to sign on our side."]

Trump is also showing interest in the mineral agreement.

When asked by reporters whether the mineral agreement was over before the decision to suspend military support, he said, "I don't think so," and referred to it as "a very good deal for us" while suggesting a resumption of negotiations.

Although he did not specify the conditions for restarting negotiations, his remark that President Zelensky should be more grateful can be interpreted as a sign that he wants to gain more in the negotiations.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(What do you need to see from President Zelensky to restart these negotiations?) Well, I just think he should be more appreciative."]

The strategy is to corner Ukraine militarily to lead to a mineral agreement and then accelerate Trump-style peace negotiations.

However, Ukraine and Europe believe that Trump's plan alone cannot guarantee safety and that U.S. support is essential.

Europe will hold a special summit the day after tomorrow to discuss Ukraine's defense.

With growing pressure to develop independent military capabilities without the U.S., their concerns are also deepening.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump's pressure on Ukraine: Why?
    • 입력 2025-03-04 23:44:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

The intention of U.S. President Trump, who is pressuring Ukraine, seems to be to secure economic benefits through a mineral agreement while trying to push for peace negotiations according to his wishes.

The concerns of Ukraine and Europe are growing.

Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.

[Report]

Ukraine is contemplating countermeasures in response to the suspension of U.S. military support, but its only card seems to be the mineral agreement.

The mineral agreement involves transferring a portion of natural resource shares to the U.S., and it is an agreement that fell through due to the tumultuous summit.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/Mar. 2: "If we agree that an agreement on mineral trade with the U.S. will be signed, we are ready to sign on our side."]

Trump is also showing interest in the mineral agreement.

When asked by reporters whether the mineral agreement was over before the decision to suspend military support, he said, "I don't think so," and referred to it as "a very good deal for us" while suggesting a resumption of negotiations.

Although he did not specify the conditions for restarting negotiations, his remark that President Zelensky should be more grateful can be interpreted as a sign that he wants to gain more in the negotiations.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "(What do you need to see from President Zelensky to restart these negotiations?) Well, I just think he should be more appreciative."]

The strategy is to corner Ukraine militarily to lead to a mineral agreement and then accelerate Trump-style peace negotiations.

However, Ukraine and Europe believe that Trump's plan alone cannot guarantee safety and that U.S. support is essential.

Europe will hold a special summit the day after tomorrow to discuss Ukraine's defense.

With growing pressure to develop independent military capabilities without the U.S., their concerns are also deepening.

This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…눈길 사고도 속출
제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 결함…청주로 회항
“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단
“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.