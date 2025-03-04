Trump ties chips to security

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, President Trump is linking security issues to money, shaking the international order.



This instinct for deals is also evident in the Taiwan issue.



When Taiwan's semiconductor company TSMC announced it would invest an additional $100 billion, or 145 trillion won, in the U.S., President Trump's attitude changed dramatically.



This is not just a matter for them; it concerns us as well.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington.



[Report]



President Trump has been insisting that semiconductors must be made in the U.S., targeting Taiwan and South Korea.



A tariff of over 25% on semiconductors has also been hinted at.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Feb. 13: "It was taken from us and we want that business back, we want it back in the United States."]



In the face of China's threats, Taiwan's TSMC, which desperately needs U.S. support, responded immediately.



They announced plans to invest an additional $100 billion, or 145 trillion won, to build more manufacturing facilities in the U.S.



[C.C. Wei/TSMC CEO: "...for this all the investment 165 billion, we are going to create thousands of the high paid job as the president just announced."]



President Trump welcomed this investment as a 'huge deal,' showcasing his achievements.



Additionally, when asked about the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which he had previously refrained from mentioning until last week, he described it as a 'catastrophic event.'



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We would have a very big part of it in the United States. It would have a big impact if something should happen with Taiwan."]



Trump also made a pointed remark to the TSMC CEO, saying they are expanding their factories in a very safe place.



The Trump administration assessed TSMC's investment as a measure to avoid tariffs.



Now, it's time for our companies, such as Samsung and SK hynix.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



