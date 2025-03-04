[Exclusive]N. Korea's uranium sites active

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



"There are indications that the uranium enrichment plants at Kangson and Yongbyon continue to operate."



This was stated by Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a regular board meeting.



In particular, he noted that the 5-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex had been shut down for about 60 days but resumed operations in October last year, and that additional support infrastructure has been observed.



Satellite images from the end of last year show dozens of holes near the Yongbyon radiochemical laboratory, and it was confirmed last month that a new fence has been erected around the area.



This could indicate a burial site for radioactive waste, suggesting that the amount of waste has increased.



However, this is not the only development.



KBS analyzed satellite images and detected suspicious activity at the Pyongsan uranium refining plant as well.



Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the exclusive report.



[Report]



This is the uranium refining plant located in Pyongsan, North Hwanghae Province.



In the center of the plant, there were 8 sample tanks, but around November last year, one more was added, bringing the total to 9.



It is presumed that these sample tanks contain acids and alkaline solutions used to refine and extract uranium from uranium ore.



Uranium ore must undergo this chemical filtration, or refining process, to become 'yellowcake,' which is the raw material for high-enriched uranium used in nuclear weapons manufacturing.



The addition of sample tanks for refining appears to indicate efforts to stabilize and expand uranium production.



[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "In the case of hydrochloric acid or sodium hydroxide produced by electrolysis of seawater, it is likely that North Korea is facing electricity shortages, making continuous production difficult, so it could be for storage purposes. Another possibility is that they are expanding facilities to increase uranium production."]



The government is closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear activities and has repeatedly emphasized that these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions.



[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "(North Korea's nuclear program) is a challenge to international peace and security and the non-proliferation regime. The international community will never tolerate North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons under any circumstances..."]



Recently, Chairman Kim Jong-un instructed to "exceed the production plan for weapon-grade nuclear materials," which is interpreted as an intention to further increase nuclear weapons production to leverage in future North Korea-U.S. negotiations.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



