News 9

[Exclusive]N. Korea's uranium sites active

입력 2025.03.04 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

"There are indications that the uranium enrichment plants at Kangson and Yongbyon continue to operate."

This was stated by Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a regular board meeting.

In particular, he noted that the 5-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex had been shut down for about 60 days but resumed operations in October last year, and that additional support infrastructure has been observed.

Satellite images from the end of last year show dozens of holes near the Yongbyon radiochemical laboratory, and it was confirmed last month that a new fence has been erected around the area.

This could indicate a burial site for radioactive waste, suggesting that the amount of waste has increased.

However, this is not the only development.

KBS analyzed satellite images and detected suspicious activity at the Pyongsan uranium refining plant as well.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the exclusive report.

[Report]

This is the uranium refining plant located in Pyongsan, North Hwanghae Province.

In the center of the plant, there were 8 sample tanks, but around November last year, one more was added, bringing the total to 9.

It is presumed that these sample tanks contain acids and alkaline solutions used to refine and extract uranium from uranium ore.

Uranium ore must undergo this chemical filtration, or refining process, to become 'yellowcake,' which is the raw material for high-enriched uranium used in nuclear weapons manufacturing.

The addition of sample tanks for refining appears to indicate efforts to stabilize and expand uranium production.

[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "In the case of hydrochloric acid or sodium hydroxide produced by electrolysis of seawater, it is likely that North Korea is facing electricity shortages, making continuous production difficult, so it could be for storage purposes. Another possibility is that they are expanding facilities to increase uranium production."]

The government is closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear activities and has repeatedly emphasized that these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions.

[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "(North Korea's nuclear program) is a challenge to international peace and security and the non-proliferation regime. The international community will never tolerate North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons under any circumstances..."]

Recently, Chairman Kim Jong-un instructed to "exceed the production plan for weapon-grade nuclear materials," which is interpreted as an intention to further increase nuclear weapons production to leverage in future North Korea-U.S. negotiations.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive]N. Korea's uranium sites active
    • 입력 2025-03-04 23:44:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

"There are indications that the uranium enrichment plants at Kangson and Yongbyon continue to operate."

This was stated by Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a regular board meeting.

In particular, he noted that the 5-megawatt reactor at the Yongbyon nuclear complex had been shut down for about 60 days but resumed operations in October last year, and that additional support infrastructure has been observed.

Satellite images from the end of last year show dozens of holes near the Yongbyon radiochemical laboratory, and it was confirmed last month that a new fence has been erected around the area.

This could indicate a burial site for radioactive waste, suggesting that the amount of waste has increased.

However, this is not the only development.

KBS analyzed satellite images and detected suspicious activity at the Pyongsan uranium refining plant as well.

Reporter Yang Min-cheol has the exclusive report.

[Report]

This is the uranium refining plant located in Pyongsan, North Hwanghae Province.

In the center of the plant, there were 8 sample tanks, but around November last year, one more was added, bringing the total to 9.

It is presumed that these sample tanks contain acids and alkaline solutions used to refine and extract uranium from uranium ore.

Uranium ore must undergo this chemical filtration, or refining process, to become 'yellowcake,' which is the raw material for high-enriched uranium used in nuclear weapons manufacturing.

The addition of sample tanks for refining appears to indicate efforts to stabilize and expand uranium production.

[Lee Chun-geun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning: "In the case of hydrochloric acid or sodium hydroxide produced by electrolysis of seawater, it is likely that North Korea is facing electricity shortages, making continuous production difficult, so it could be for storage purposes. Another possibility is that they are expanding facilities to increase uranium production."]

The government is closely monitoring North Korea's nuclear activities and has repeatedly emphasized that these actions violate UN Security Council resolutions.

[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "(North Korea's nuclear program) is a challenge to international peace and security and the non-proliferation regime. The international community will never tolerate North Korea's possession of nuclear weapons under any circumstances..."]

Recently, Chairman Kim Jong-un instructed to "exceed the production plan for weapon-grade nuclear materials," which is interpreted as an intention to further increase nuclear weapons production to leverage in future North Korea-U.S. negotiations.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.
양민철
양민철 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…눈길 사고도 속출
제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 결함…청주로 회항
“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단
“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.