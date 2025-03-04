News 9

NK slams USS ship's docking in Busan

[Anchor]

As the U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in Busan, North Korea is strongly protesting.

Kim Yo Jong, the deputy director of the Workers' Party, issued a statement saying it is a provocative act and that they will consider ways to escalate threatening actions.

South Korea's Ministry of National Defense criticized this as a fallacy aimed at justifying provocations.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the story.

[Report]

On Mar. 2, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier 'Carl Vinson' docked at Busan Port.

Just two days after its arrival, Kim Yo Jong of North Korea's Workers' Party expressed her opposition.

This is the first time Kim Yo Jong has made a statement condemning the U.S. since the start of the Trump administration's second term.

[Korean Central TV: "We strongly condemn the reckless displays and provocative actions of the U.S. and its allied forces that jeopardize the peaceful environment of the region."]

Kim Yo Jong claimed that U.S. strategic assets are being virtually permanently stationed on the Korean Peninsula, stating that it "provides a justification for strengthening nuclear war deterrence."

She specifically threatened that they will not just sit idly by and comment on the situation, but will consider ways to increase 'strategic-level' threatening actions.

This is interpreted as a declaration to formalize a principle of strong counteraction against the U.S. and to raise the level of military response in the future.

[Jung Sung-chang/Director of the Center for Korean Peninsula Strategy at the Sejong Institute: "This could be interpreted as a hint at ICBM launches at normal angles or medium- to long-range missile launches targeting Guam or Hawaii."]

In response to this statement, South Korea's Ministry of National Defense criticized it as mere fallacy aimed at justifying nuclear missile development and building a case for provocations.

In particular, with concerns about North Korea's provocations increasing around the joint U.S.-South Korea exercises starting next week, the South Korean military warned that if North Korea uses the legitimate and defensive military activities of the U.S. and South Korea as an excuse to provoke, they will respond strongly.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

