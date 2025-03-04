NEC apologizes for corruption

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the organized corruption of the National Election Commission has come to light, the National Election Commission has once again issued a public apology.



They also stated that they would actively participate in discussions on measures to control the commission raised in the National Assembly.



Additionally, they proposed the establishment of an internal audit committee, but there are concerns about whether this will lead to genuine reform.



This is a report by Kim Min-hyuk.



[Report]



In 2023, in response to allegations of preferential hiring of election commission officials' children, NEC Chairman Roh Tae-ak apologized to the public.



[Roh Tae-ak/Chairman of the National Election Commission/May 2023: "I feel an immense sense of responsibility along with a heavy heart."]



Despite calls for his resignation from the ruling party, he drew the line, stating that there were still tasks to be completed.



However, after the Board of Audit and Inspection released the results of its inspection of the commission's duties, the commission apologized once again.



They stated, "We sincerely apologize once again to the public regarding the issues of hiring high-ranking officials' children and the laxity in service discipline."



This marks the sixth official apology from the commission related to hiring corruption.



As the ruling party has initiated various legislative reforms, the commission also stated that it would actively participate in discussions at the National Assembly level.



Furthermore, they revealed that internal procedures are underway for 27 employees among the 32 individuals identified in the audit, for whom the Board of Audit and Inspection has requested disciplinary action and warnings.



However, they reported that the remaining five individuals have already retired, making it impossible to proceed with disciplinary actions against them.



There are also criticisms regarding the internal audit committee proposed by the commission as part of its self-reform efforts.



While they aim to ensure independence and objectivity with external personnel, the commission established an audit committee in Oct. 2023 in response to the preferential hiring allegations, but its launch was delayed, raising questions about its effectiveness. Last year, they also set up an organizational and personnel improvement body, but it was composed solely of internal personnel, leading to controversy over 'self-reform.'



This is Kim Min-hyuk from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!