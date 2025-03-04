News 9

Evidence of NEC's hiring corruption

입력 2025.03.04 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The specific details of hiring corruption within the National Election Commission are being revealed.

When the children of high-ranking officials applied, the interview sheets were left blank, and scores were manipulated to ensure their acceptance, with attempts to destroy evidence as well.

The ten individuals who were hired through such preferential treatment are still working at the commission.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Park Chan-jin, the former Secretary General of the National Election Commission, resigned over the issue of preferential hiring for his daughter.

[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission/May: "I feel very sorry that there was a misunderstanding that did not meet the expectations of the public."]

The daughter of the former Secretary General applied for a position as an experienced worker at the Jeonnam Election Commission in January 2022.

This was during the time when Park, who started his public service at the Gwangju Election Commission, was the second-in-command at the commission, serving as the Deputy Secretary General.

At that time, the Jeonnam Election Commission instructed the interview panel to leave the evaluation sheets blank and only write down who should be prioritized for selection.

Commission staff arbitrarily filled in scores on the blank evaluation sheets, and six individuals, including the former Secretary General's daughter, were ultimately selected.

The Jeonnam Election Commission staff kept a file titled 'Document Interview Tips' regarding this preferential hiring process, and when an audit began, they were instructed to modify problematic expressions, with indications of collusion such as "You are an accomplice" being captured.

As the hiring corruption came to light, the National Assembly requested the status of family hiring more than ten times, but the commission claimed there were no documents to submit.

However, it was revealed that the commission had already compiled the family hiring status in 2021 and even added content the following year.

The ten individuals who were improperly hired in this manner are still working at the commission.

The commission also revised its internal regulations to avoid applying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' guidelines requiring foreign language test scores for employees dispatched overseas to support overseas election work, resulting in 97 individuals being dispatched to foreign missions without language test scores over a ten-year period.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Evidence of NEC's hiring corruption
    • 입력 2025-03-04 23:44:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

The specific details of hiring corruption within the National Election Commission are being revealed.

When the children of high-ranking officials applied, the interview sheets were left blank, and scores were manipulated to ensure their acceptance, with attempts to destroy evidence as well.

The ten individuals who were hired through such preferential treatment are still working at the commission.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Park Chan-jin, the former Secretary General of the National Election Commission, resigned over the issue of preferential hiring for his daughter.

[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission/May: "I feel very sorry that there was a misunderstanding that did not meet the expectations of the public."]

The daughter of the former Secretary General applied for a position as an experienced worker at the Jeonnam Election Commission in January 2022.

This was during the time when Park, who started his public service at the Gwangju Election Commission, was the second-in-command at the commission, serving as the Deputy Secretary General.

At that time, the Jeonnam Election Commission instructed the interview panel to leave the evaluation sheets blank and only write down who should be prioritized for selection.

Commission staff arbitrarily filled in scores on the blank evaluation sheets, and six individuals, including the former Secretary General's daughter, were ultimately selected.

The Jeonnam Election Commission staff kept a file titled 'Document Interview Tips' regarding this preferential hiring process, and when an audit began, they were instructed to modify problematic expressions, with indications of collusion such as "You are an accomplice" being captured.

As the hiring corruption came to light, the National Assembly requested the status of family hiring more than ten times, but the commission claimed there were no documents to submit.

However, it was revealed that the commission had already compiled the family hiring status in 2021 and even added content the following year.

The ten individuals who were improperly hired in this manner are still working at the commission.

The commission also revised its internal regulations to avoid applying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' guidelines requiring foreign language test scores for employees dispatched overseas to support overseas election work, resulting in 97 individuals being dispatched to foreign missions without language test scores over a ten-year period.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…눈길 사고도 속출
제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 결함…청주로 회항
“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단
“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.