Evidence of NEC's hiring corruption

[Anchor]



The specific details of hiring corruption within the National Election Commission are being revealed.



When the children of high-ranking officials applied, the interview sheets were left blank, and scores were manipulated to ensure their acceptance, with attempts to destroy evidence as well.



The ten individuals who were hired through such preferential treatment are still working at the commission.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



Park Chan-jin, the former Secretary General of the National Election Commission, resigned over the issue of preferential hiring for his daughter.



[Park Chan-jin/Former Secretary General of the National Election Commission/May: "I feel very sorry that there was a misunderstanding that did not meet the expectations of the public."]



The daughter of the former Secretary General applied for a position as an experienced worker at the Jeonnam Election Commission in January 2022.



This was during the time when Park, who started his public service at the Gwangju Election Commission, was the second-in-command at the commission, serving as the Deputy Secretary General.



At that time, the Jeonnam Election Commission instructed the interview panel to leave the evaluation sheets blank and only write down who should be prioritized for selection.



Commission staff arbitrarily filled in scores on the blank evaluation sheets, and six individuals, including the former Secretary General's daughter, were ultimately selected.



The Jeonnam Election Commission staff kept a file titled 'Document Interview Tips' regarding this preferential hiring process, and when an audit began, they were instructed to modify problematic expressions, with indications of collusion such as "You are an accomplice" being captured.



As the hiring corruption came to light, the National Assembly requested the status of family hiring more than ten times, but the commission claimed there were no documents to submit.



However, it was revealed that the commission had already compiled the family hiring status in 2021 and even added content the following year.



The ten individuals who were improperly hired in this manner are still working at the commission.



The commission also revised its internal regulations to avoid applying the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' guidelines requiring foreign language test scores for employees dispatched overseas to support overseas election work, resulting in 97 individuals being dispatched to foreign missions without language test scores over a ten-year period.



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



