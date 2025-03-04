News 9

Countdown to impeachment ruling

[Anchor]

In the meantime, all eyes are on when the Constitutional Court will reach a conclusion on President Yoon's impeachment trial.

There are predictions that the ruling could be made as early as next week, but there are still variables involved.

Reporter Kang Pu-reun has more.

[Report]

Last week, the Constitutional Court concluded the arguments in the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Without any specific schedule, the eight justices are continuing their deliberations.

It is reported that during the recent March 1st holiday, the justices reviewed evidence and trial records individually.

Previously, the ruling for former President Roh Moo-hyun was made 14 days after the conclusion of arguments, while for former President Park Geun-hye, it was made after 11 days.

In both cases, the rulings were issued on a Friday.

Considering the precedents of 'within two weeks after the conclusion of arguments' and 'on a Friday', cautious predictions suggest that the ruling in President Yoon's case could occur around March 14.

However, there are variables to consider.

The biggest variable is whether Acting President Choi Sang-mok will appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk in accordance with the Constitutional Court's decision.

If nominee Ma is appointed and participates in the impeachment trial, a renewal of arguments procedure will need to be followed.

This could delay the ruling by at least two weeks.

Another variable is the ruling in the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The Constitutional Court has already concluded the arguments in Prime Minister Han's impeachment trial.

This was six days earlier than the conclusion of arguments in President Yoon's case, which means the ruling could potentially occur first.

In this scenario, the drafting and announcement of the decision for President Yoon's impeachment trial could also be postponed accordingly.

If the opinions of the justices are sharply divided, the time taken for the verdict, drafting the final decision, and the ruling could take even longer.

KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

