Justice nominee stalls

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok has entered into deliberations regarding the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.



Today (3.4), he heard opinions from cabinet members, and it is reported that many advised against rushing the appointment.



Amid escalating confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties, the National Assembly has decided to hold a meeting of the ruling and opposition parties, excluding Acting President Choi, to discuss livelihood-related bills.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



During the cabinet meeting, Acting President Choi Sang-mok did not mention the appointment of nominee Ma Eun-hyuk and urged for unity in the political sphere for the sake of the public.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "The cornerstone for national unity should be laid in the National Assembly-Government Council where the ruling and opposition parties and the government work together."]



In a previous closed-door meeting, cabinet members reportedly advised not to rush the appointment of nominee Ma and to consider the timing and return of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



The confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties has intensified.



The Democratic Party pressured that it would refuse any negotiations until the appointment by Acting President Choi.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The duty and role of Acting President Choi Sang-mok is to normalize state affairs, not to act as a 'insurrection agent.'"]



The People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for using people's livelihoods as leverage.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The National Assembly-Government Council was canceled due to the Democratic Party's 'no-show.' The Democratic Party ultimately trampled on people's livelihoods."]



Amid concerns that livelihood bills may be delayed, both parties have agreed to restart the council without Acting President Choi.



However, there are still significant differences on key livelihood issues.



There are still sharp differences over the supplementary budget's size and method of support, pension reform's income replacement ratio and automatic adjustment mechanism, and exceptions to the 52-hour workweek in the semiconductor special law.



Even if the council resumes on Mar. 6, there are concerns that the March extraordinary session of the National Assembly will also be stalled.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min reporting.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!