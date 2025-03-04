News 9

12-year-old donates organs after death

입력 2025.03.04 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Twelve-year-old Moon Ha-eun, who was left alone at home and critically injured in a fire, has passed away five days later.

Ha-eun chose to donate her organs, sharing life even after her death.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

[“Red, blue, and in between, three seconds, that short time~ shining yellow light~”]

In the video, a smiling child sings; this is 12-year-old elementary school student Moon Ha-eun.

Her favorite foods were mint chocolate and tteokbokki.

She loved her pet cat 'Binu' and had many dreams, including wanting to become a veterinarian.

However, on Feb. 26, a fire destroyed everything.

Ha-eun, who was home alone during the school vacation, fell into critical condition after the fire and passed away five days later.

Ha-eun's father, who had been suffering from a chronic illness since last year, was in the hospital at the time of the fire, and her mother was at work.

As her husband's health deteriorated, Ha-eun's mother had to work 12 hours a day, six days a week to support the family of three.

[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “As my husband’s health got worse, he couldn’t work anymore. I had to work 12 hours to at least earn 3 million won.”]

Ha-eun was included multiple times in the government's 'at-risk children' management program due to her father's illness, but her family did not receive actual support because their household income exceeded the criteria.

Despite their difficult situation, Ha-eun's family decided to donate her organs, including her heart and pancreas, remembering their bright and loving daughter.

[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “I think I felt that it should be done without much hesitation. I wanted her to be remembered as a good person who did a good deed before leaving.”]

Ha-eun's funeral will be set up tomorrow (3.5) as soon as the autopsy is completed.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 12-year-old donates organs after death
    • 입력 2025-03-04 23:44:16
    News 9
[Anchor]

Twelve-year-old Moon Ha-eun, who was left alone at home and critically injured in a fire, has passed away five days later.

Ha-eun chose to donate her organs, sharing life even after her death.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

[“Red, blue, and in between, three seconds, that short time~ shining yellow light~”]

In the video, a smiling child sings; this is 12-year-old elementary school student Moon Ha-eun.

Her favorite foods were mint chocolate and tteokbokki.

She loved her pet cat 'Binu' and had many dreams, including wanting to become a veterinarian.

However, on Feb. 26, a fire destroyed everything.

Ha-eun, who was home alone during the school vacation, fell into critical condition after the fire and passed away five days later.

Ha-eun's father, who had been suffering from a chronic illness since last year, was in the hospital at the time of the fire, and her mother was at work.

As her husband's health deteriorated, Ha-eun's mother had to work 12 hours a day, six days a week to support the family of three.

[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “As my husband’s health got worse, he couldn’t work anymore. I had to work 12 hours to at least earn 3 million won.”]

Ha-eun was included multiple times in the government's 'at-risk children' management program due to her father's illness, but her family did not receive actual support because their household income exceeded the criteria.

Despite their difficult situation, Ha-eun's family decided to donate her organs, including her heart and pancreas, remembering their bright and loving daughter.

[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “I think I felt that it should be done without much hesitation. I wanted her to be remembered as a good person who did a good deed before leaving.”]

Ha-eun's funeral will be set up tomorrow (3.5) as soon as the autopsy is completed.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…눈길 사고도 속출
제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 결함…청주로 회항
“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단
“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.