12-year-old donates organs after death
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Twelve-year-old Moon Ha-eun, who was left alone at home and critically injured in a fire, has passed away five days later.
Ha-eun chose to donate her organs, sharing life even after her death.
Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.
[Report]
[“Red, blue, and in between, three seconds, that short time~ shining yellow light~”]
In the video, a smiling child sings; this is 12-year-old elementary school student Moon Ha-eun.
Her favorite foods were mint chocolate and tteokbokki.
She loved her pet cat 'Binu' and had many dreams, including wanting to become a veterinarian.
However, on Feb. 26, a fire destroyed everything.
Ha-eun, who was home alone during the school vacation, fell into critical condition after the fire and passed away five days later.
Ha-eun's father, who had been suffering from a chronic illness since last year, was in the hospital at the time of the fire, and her mother was at work.
As her husband's health deteriorated, Ha-eun's mother had to work 12 hours a day, six days a week to support the family of three.
[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “As my husband’s health got worse, he couldn’t work anymore. I had to work 12 hours to at least earn 3 million won.”]
Ha-eun was included multiple times in the government's 'at-risk children' management program due to her father's illness, but her family did not receive actual support because their household income exceeded the criteria.
Despite their difficult situation, Ha-eun's family decided to donate her organs, including her heart and pancreas, remembering their bright and loving daughter.
[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “I think I felt that it should be done without much hesitation. I wanted her to be remembered as a good person who did a good deed before leaving.”]
Ha-eun's funeral will be set up tomorrow (3.5) as soon as the autopsy is completed.
This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- 12-year-old donates organs after death
-
- 입력 2025-03-04 23:44:16
Twelve-year-old Moon Ha-eun, who was left alone at home and critically injured in a fire, has passed away five days later.
Ha-eun chose to donate her organs, sharing life even after her death.
Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.
[Report]
[“Red, blue, and in between, three seconds, that short time~ shining yellow light~”]
In the video, a smiling child sings; this is 12-year-old elementary school student Moon Ha-eun.
Her favorite foods were mint chocolate and tteokbokki.
She loved her pet cat 'Binu' and had many dreams, including wanting to become a veterinarian.
However, on Feb. 26, a fire destroyed everything.
Ha-eun, who was home alone during the school vacation, fell into critical condition after the fire and passed away five days later.
Ha-eun's father, who had been suffering from a chronic illness since last year, was in the hospital at the time of the fire, and her mother was at work.
As her husband's health deteriorated, Ha-eun's mother had to work 12 hours a day, six days a week to support the family of three.
[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “As my husband’s health got worse, he couldn’t work anymore. I had to work 12 hours to at least earn 3 million won.”]
Ha-eun was included multiple times in the government's 'at-risk children' management program due to her father's illness, but her family did not receive actual support because their household income exceeded the criteria.
Despite their difficult situation, Ha-eun's family decided to donate her organs, including her heart and pancreas, remembering their bright and loving daughter.
[Shin OO/Moon Ha-eun's mother: “I think I felt that it should be done without much hesitation. I wanted her to be remembered as a good person who did a good deed before leaving.”]
Ha-eun's funeral will be set up tomorrow (3.5) as soon as the autopsy is completed.
This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
-
-
민정희 기자 jj@kbs.co.kr민정희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.