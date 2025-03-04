School decline as birth rate drops

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, KBS delivered a series of reports seeking solutions to the low birth rate issue, and this year we continue to cover related stories.



Today (3.4), as the new school semester begins, we will first look at an elementary school that has only one new student.



The decrease in students has even changed the appearance of the village.



Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the story.



[Report]



Holding her mother's hand tightly, Kim Seo-won steps into school for the first time.



She is the only new student at this elementary school, which has been open for over 100 years.



The entrance ceremony hall is decorated with colorful balloons.



After taking her first photo with the teacher, she shyly responds to the welcoming greetings from her 4th-grade seniors with a smile.



[4th-grade student: "My name is Park Ye-seul. (School life) will be very happy."]



After the entrance ceremony, Seo-won enters the classroom.



If no one transfers in, she will have to attend school for the next six years without a single friend.



[Kim Seo-won/1st grader at Gyodong Elementary: "(When your seniors came to congratulate you, how did that feel?) It felt good."]



Seo-won's grandfather, who is also an alumnus of this school, has mixed feelings watching his granddaughter's solitary entrance ceremony.



[Hwang Jae-hwan/Kim Seo-won's grandfather: "Back then, there were so many kids that every alley in the neighborhood was filled with children, but now there are no kids, so it's unfortunate."]



The total number of students at this school is 18, and Seo-won will have to attend classes with her seniors.



[Lim Hye-jin/Kim Seo-won's homeroom teacher: "This was also my first time experiencing this so I thought about it a lot...The curriculum will be linked with the 2nd grade..."]



This island, which originally had three elementary schools, now has only this one left.



It is also hard to find a local convenience store that students used to frequent.



[Ahn In-sook/Local resident: "Daeryong-ri now has a population of 230 households, but about 150 of them are elderly. You can't see elementary school kids."]



[Park Bok-soon/Local merchant: "When there were many children, there were stationery stores and other shops nearby. But now, everything has disappeared..."]



This year, there are 189 elementary schools nationwide without new students, and the number of schools closing has reached 49, indicating a serious decline in the school-age population.



This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



