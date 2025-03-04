Scammed man commits murder

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A woman who went out for a walk at night was killed by a knife wielded by a man she had never seen before.



The man in his 30s, arrested as a suspect, stated he committed the crime because he felt the world was turning its back on him after being scammed.



Reporter Seong Yong-hee has the details.



[Report]



On a rainy night, a man walks back and forth along the same path without an umbrella.



He approaches a woman and seems to start a conversation, but suddenly begins to chase her.



About ten minutes later, the umbrella the woman was using is found lying in the street.



At around 3:40 AM yesterday (Mar. 3), a woman in her 40s was found dead after being stabbed in an empty lot in Seocheon-gun, Chungcheongnam-do Province.



Her family had reported her missing, stating that she had gone out for exercise the night before and had not returned home.



[Koo Soon-hee/Local Merchant: "I didn't suspect anything at all. I just saw the man going up like that. He probably crossed over quickly and then came back."]



The police tracked down the man based on CCTV footage and arrested him at his residence.



The perpetrator stated that he had never met the deceased woman before and confessed during police questioning that he committed the crime after losing money in a scam and feeling that the world was ignoring him.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "He recently lost a lot of money due to a scam, and feeling that the world wasn't helping him and that he was struggling, he impulsively went out with a weapon and committed the crime."]



The victim was attacked while walking along this sidewalk.



It is located only about 400 meters from a nearby apartment complex.



[Local Resident: "Now that such an incident has happened, I'm too scared to go out. I was so shocked to hear that. Oh my."]



The police are applying for a detention warrant for the perpetrator on charges of murder and are considering disclosing his personal information.



This is KBS News, Seong Yong-hee.



