Semiconductors face trouble

[Anchor]



The first industrial activity report of the year has been released.



All sectors, including production, consumption, and investment, showed a declining trend.



Even the semiconductor sector, which had been holding up, is increasingly showing signs of trouble.



Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the story.



[Report]



High-performance servers often use memory semiconductors like DDR4.



Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix account for 75% of the global DRAM sales, but prices dropped by 25% earlier this year.



Prices of memory chip for mobile phones, NAND, also fell by more than 50%.



Although high-bandwidth memory (HBM) hasn't received as much attention, over 60% of domestic semiconductor sales still come from these general-purpose semiconductors.



With the prices of key products plummeting, the semiconductor indicators for January showed a typical downward pattern.



Production increased compared to a month ago, but shipments plummeted, and inventory rose.



More was produced, but less was sold, resulting in stockpiling.



The automotive sector, a major pillar of exports, also saw declines in both production and shipments in January.



Overall industrial production in January decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous month.



Even considering that January is traditionally a slow season, the drop was the largest since February 2020.



With poor production, investment also decreased, and consumer spending fell, making the temporary holidays during the Lunar New Year feel insignificant.



[Lee Doo-won/Economic Trends Statistics Division, Statistics Korea: "It seems that the recovery of domestic demand, including consumption and construction investment, is being delayed due to economic sentiment being dampened by domestic and external uncertainties."]



If the trade war escalates, the semiconductor sector could be further shaken.



If the U.S. imposes tariffs on China, iPhones made in China will likely sell less in the U.S., leading to a vicious cycle where Korean semiconductors used as components will also sell less.



This suggests that there is little chance for industrial activity indicators to recover in the near future.



This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



