News 9

KBS unveils AI broadcasting plan

[Anchor]

KBS marks its 52nd anniversary this year.

Amid the financial crisis caused by the separate collection of license fees, KBS has announced its plan to lead media innovation through AI broadcasting.

It also presented its vision for fair broadcasting and measures for marginalized groups.

Im Jae-sung reports.

[Report]

People are bustling along the main road between traditional tile-roofed houses, and livestock can also be seen on animal-drawn carts.

This is a video created using artificial intelligence depicting the Six Ministries Street, where major government offices were located during the Joseon Dynasty.

["Health insurance drug costs rose from 14.9 trillion won in 2015 to 22.8 trillion won in 2022..."]

News presented by AI anchors, AI-generated animations of legendary folk tales—KBS is starting full-scale AI broadcasting this year by establishing an AI broadcasting production system.

[Kim Do-yeop/KBS Media Research Institute Director: “It is very important to create internal guidelines for AI broadcasting. So we are researching those aspects as well.”]

KBS will also strengthen its fundamental role as a public broadcaster.

It will focus its broadcasting capabilities on setting agendas and seeking solutions that pay attention to the lives of the people, such as low birth rates and the economy.

A balanced broadcasting approach that does not lean towards a specific faction has also been set as a top priority.

[Park Jang-beom/KBS President: “What KBS needs to do now is to convey a message of integration. Even if we are criticized from both sides, even if the path is difficult and challenging, it is the way that public broadcaster KBS must take.”]

Additionally, KBS is expanding the listening coverage of its third radio service for people with disabilities and marginalized groups across the country. The company will also resume hiring new employees, which had been suspended for three years.

KBS News, Im Jae-sung.

