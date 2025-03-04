MWC highlights AI personalization

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Mobile World Congress, MWC, the world's largest mobile communications exhibition, has opened.



This year's main focus is also on artificial intelligence, with fierce competition for personalized services tailored to each user.



Hwang Jeong-ho reports from Barcelona, Spain.



[Report]



When I asked AI about this year's MWC theme.



["Hi, Isabel! What is the main theme of this year's MWC?"]



The answer comes in less than a minute.



["Here's MWC event, 'Converge, Connect, Create.'"]



The so-called 'AI assistants' that handle various requests are gaining attention, with projections that the related market will grow more than twice by 2030.



This is why our companies are rushing to showcase 'AI assistant' services at this year's MWC.



LGU+ introduced a service that helps prevent crimes like voice phishing.



["Your credit rating has improved, and you are eligible for a low-interest special loan."]



AI distinguishes between the fake voice it replicates and the actual user's voice.



["Your credit rating has improved, and you are eligible for a low-interest special loan."]



[Lee Jae-won/LGU+ Consumer Division Head: "The anxiety factors for customers are increasing significantly, and we are providing a differentiated technology that anyone can trust and feel secure with..."]



AI agent also analyzes users' lifestyles to create personal schedules.



[Jeong Seok-geun/SKT Global Personal AI Agent Business Division Head: "We are focusing on creating services that allow people to receive AI assistance in their daily lives."]



At this year's MWC, where global telecommunications companies gathered, the hot topic was still AI.



We look forward to how advanced AI will combine with various industries to change our daily lives.



This is Hwang Jeong-ho from KBS News in Barcelona.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!