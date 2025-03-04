News 9

AI plan stirs controversy

[Anchor]

Controversy grows over Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung's proposal to create a 'Korean version of NVIDIA' and share 30% equity with the public.

The ruling party has attacked this as a socialist idea, while Lee countered that it reflects a level of ignorance akin to illiteracy.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung has been emphasizing investment in artificial intelligence.

He proposed investing in AI companies that require large initial funding through a national fund or sovereign wealth fund to create a Korean version of NVIDIA.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader/Mar. 2/ YouTube OPQR: "The public's share is 30%. The private sector holds 70%. If we share 30% among all citizens, we won't have to rely so heavily on taxes..."]

The ruling party reacted strongly.

Criticisms poured in, calling it "a socialist idea," "self-destructive thinking," and "an absurd fantasy novel."

They criticized how innovative companies could emerge with such a mindset from Lee.

[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Chair: "How can we nurture a company like NVIDIA that works until 2 AM seven days a week when you apply the 52-hour workweek uniformly and make it difficult to conduct research?"]

Lee rebutted, saying, "They don't even understand Korean," and described their views as "illiterate-level ignorance of the far-right."

He argued that the idea of reducing the public tax burden through success like NVIDIA was distorted into a notion of seizing corporate equity.

He also shared a post stating, "Taiwan's TSMC was established with 48% government equity."

There was also a counter-rebuttal.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Member: "The idea of using growth-centered companies as a substitute for national tax revenue is nonsensical."]

Lee Jae-woong, the former CEO of Tada, mentioned that he had wanted to share about 30% of the equity with the public and asked for support to block the 'Tada Ban Law,' but the Democratic Party did not accept it, pointing out that they should reflect on their past actions that hindered innovative companies.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

