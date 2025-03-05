KB clinches dramatic victory

News 9

[Anchor]

In the women's professional basketball semifinals, KB achieved a thrilling victory over Woori Bank with a dramatic buzzer-beater.

The series is now tied at one win and one loss, bringing the competition back to square one.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

While Kim Dan-bi's unstoppable drives were expected, rookie Lee Min-ji also broke through like Kim Dan-bi and accurately sank a three-pointer, making it clear that KB was in for a tough start.

Additionally, at the end of the second quarter, perhaps due to being overwhelmed by Woori Bank's momentum, KB suffered a series of mistakes and finished the first half trailing by nine points.

[Commentary: "KB Stars' three consecutive turnovers, and then conceding a three-pointer at the end completely shifted the momentum, which was painful."]

However, even after losing the first game, KB had both veterans and rookies.

Kang Lee-seul, who led the chase with aggressive rebounds, succeeded in turning the game around with a crucial three-pointer, and rookie Song Yun-ha also contributed.

With the fierce competition unfolding, just 35 seconds before the end of the fourth quarter, Woori Bank seemed to secure a one-point victory with Lee Min-ji's bold three-pointer, but a mistake by Kim Dan-bi with just 3.2 seconds left changed everything.

KB's Nagata Moe's final shot went in almost simultaneously with the buzzer, instantly flipping the outcome.

[Commentary: "In a clutch situation, Nagata Moe's performance ultimately brings the game back to square one."]

The dramatic victory brought tears to the KB fans, and with both teams now sharing one win each in Asan, they will face off in the third game in Cheongju the day after tomorrow for a chance to advance to the championship.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

