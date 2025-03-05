News 9

Violent remarks by officials

입력 2025.03.05 (00:08)

[Anchor]

Former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun and People Power Party lawmaker Seo Cheon-ho, who made statements calling for the punishment of constitutional justices, have been reported to the police.

As tensions rise ahead of the ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the police have decided to mobilize all available forces on the day of the ruling.

Reporter Choi Min-young has the details.

[Report]

On March 1, a rally against impeachment was held in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, on the occasion of the March 1st Movement.

The lawyer for former Minister Kim Yong-hyun read a 'letter from prison' written by him.

This letter included calls to punish constitutional judges.

[Lee Myung-kyu/Lawyer for Kim Yong-hyun/Mar. 1/YouTube 'Daily Newspaper': "Let’s immediately punish Moon Hyung-bae, Lee Mi-son, and Chung Kye-sun, who led the illegal impeachment trial! Let’s punish them!"]

Seo Cheon-ho, a lawmaker from the People Power Party and a former chief superintendent general, claimed, "We must smash the Constitutional Court."

[Seo Cheon-ho/People Power Party lawmaker/Mar. 1/YouTube 'Daily Newspaper': "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the National Election Commission, and the Constitutional Court are committing illegal acts and disruptions. All of these must be smashed. Let’s smash them!"]

In response to these statements, a civic group has reported former Minister Kim and lawmaker Seo to the police on charges of inciting rebellion.

[Kim Han-me/Representative of the Citizens' Action for Justice: "They have made statements that incite violence or terrorism targeting the Constitutional Court or constitutional justices, and thus they should be held accountable for inciting rebellion."]

As the ruling on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol approaches, rallies for and against impeachment continue, and the police plan to mobilize all forces on the day of the ruling to prevent physical clashes.

In the past, during the ruling on the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, clashes between participants of the anti-impeachment rally and the police resulted in fatalities.

This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.

