Jang Hyun-seok's MLB dream grows
In the spring camp of the Major League 'star team' LA Dodgers, there is another Korean player besides Kim Hye-seong.
Jang Hyun-seok, who is aiming for the big leagues with a curve that is said to be worthy of the Louvre Museum.
Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him in Arizona.
[Report]
Right next to the LA Dodgers big league camp where Kim Hye-seong and Ohtani are,
Jang Hyun-seok, wearing the Dodgers' blue uniform, throws the ball vigorously.
Leaving behind a stable domestic professional baseball career, Jang Hyun-seok chose the adventure of going to the United States last year, and the presence of Kim Hye-seong, who is staying in the same house during the camp, is a great support for him.
[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers: "Seeing Hye-seong is amazing. His diet is so impressive that it makes you wonder if he is even human. He treats me like a real younger brother, so I think we are having a lot of fun together."]
Starting at the rookie level, Jang Hyun-seok was promoted to the Minor League Low Single-A last season.
He was particularly dominant, recording 16.69 strikeouts per 9 innings.
Local media praised Jang Hyun-seok's curve as "worthy of the Louvre Museum" and evaluated him as a promising player who could debut in the big leagues as early as 2027.
[Don Alexander/Dodgers Minor League Pitching Coordinator: "When he's on the mound he competes, and he competes well. But off the mound, he knows when to relax."]
Unlike Choo Shin-soo, who struggled in the minor leagues, Jang Hyun-seok enjoys much better conditions, and he plans to take his time in his pursuit of a major league spot.
[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers: "I will work harder to show the fans as soon as possible the day I wear a Major League uniform and play in the Major Leagues."]
["Let's go Dodgers!"]
Jang Hyun-seok's blue dream of confidently navigating this major league practice field from the minor league practice field is growing here at the Dodgers camp.
This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
