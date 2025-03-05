News 9

Jang Hyun-seok's MLB dream grows

입력 2025.03.05 (00:14) 수정 2025.03.05 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the spring camp of the Major League 'star team' LA Dodgers, there is another Korean player besides Kim Hye-seong.

Jang Hyun-seok, who is aiming for the big leagues with a curve that is said to be worthy of the Louvre Museum.

Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him in Arizona.

[Report]

Right next to the LA Dodgers big league camp where Kim Hye-seong and Ohtani are,

Jang Hyun-seok, wearing the Dodgers' blue uniform, throws the ball vigorously.

Leaving behind a stable domestic professional baseball career, Jang Hyun-seok chose the adventure of going to the United States last year, and the presence of Kim Hye-seong, who is staying in the same house during the camp, is a great support for him.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers: "Seeing Hye-seong is amazing. His diet is so impressive that it makes you wonder if he is even human. He treats me like a real younger brother, so I think we are having a lot of fun together."]

Starting at the rookie level, Jang Hyun-seok was promoted to the Minor League Low Single-A last season.

He was particularly dominant, recording 16.69 strikeouts per 9 innings.

Local media praised Jang Hyun-seok's curve as "worthy of the Louvre Museum" and evaluated him as a promising player who could debut in the big leagues as early as 2027.

[Don Alexander/Dodgers Minor League Pitching Coordinator: "When he's on the mound he competes, and he competes well. But off the mound, he knows when to relax."]

Unlike Choo Shin-soo, who struggled in the minor leagues, Jang Hyun-seok enjoys much better conditions, and he plans to take his time in his pursuit of a major league spot.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers: "I will work harder to show the fans as soon as possible the day I wear a Major League uniform and play in the Major Leagues."]

["Let's go Dodgers!"]

Jang Hyun-seok's blue dream of confidently navigating this major league practice field from the minor league practice field is growing here at the Dodgers camp.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jang Hyun-seok's MLB dream grows
    • 입력 2025-03-05 00:14:09
    • 수정2025-03-05 00:14:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the spring camp of the Major League 'star team' LA Dodgers, there is another Korean player besides Kim Hye-seong.

Jang Hyun-seok, who is aiming for the big leagues with a curve that is said to be worthy of the Louvre Museum.

Our reporter Lee Mu-hyung met him in Arizona.

[Report]

Right next to the LA Dodgers big league camp where Kim Hye-seong and Ohtani are,

Jang Hyun-seok, wearing the Dodgers' blue uniform, throws the ball vigorously.

Leaving behind a stable domestic professional baseball career, Jang Hyun-seok chose the adventure of going to the United States last year, and the presence of Kim Hye-seong, who is staying in the same house during the camp, is a great support for him.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers: "Seeing Hye-seong is amazing. His diet is so impressive that it makes you wonder if he is even human. He treats me like a real younger brother, so I think we are having a lot of fun together."]

Starting at the rookie level, Jang Hyun-seok was promoted to the Minor League Low Single-A last season.

He was particularly dominant, recording 16.69 strikeouts per 9 innings.

Local media praised Jang Hyun-seok's curve as "worthy of the Louvre Museum" and evaluated him as a promising player who could debut in the big leagues as early as 2027.

[Don Alexander/Dodgers Minor League Pitching Coordinator: "When he's on the mound he competes, and he competes well. But off the mound, he knows when to relax."]

Unlike Choo Shin-soo, who struggled in the minor leagues, Jang Hyun-seok enjoys much better conditions, and he plans to take his time in his pursuit of a major league spot.

[Jang Hyun-seok/LA Dodgers: "I will work harder to show the fans as soon as possible the day I wear a Major League uniform and play in the Major Leagues."]

["Let's go Dodgers!"]

Jang Hyun-seok's blue dream of confidently navigating this major league practice field from the minor league practice field is growing here at the Dodgers camp.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…<br>눈길 사고도 속출

‘습설’에 인삼밭·하우스 잇따라 붕괴…눈길 사고도 속출
제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 <br>결함…청주로 회항

제주항공 운항 도중 또 기체 결함…청주로 회항
“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단

“혼자 싸워라”…트럼프, 우크라이나 군사 지원 전면 중단
“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도

“면접표 비워둬라”…특혜 채용 과정 증거 인멸도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.