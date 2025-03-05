News 9

Food addiction linked to emotions

입력 2025.03.05 (00:14)

[Anchor]

Today (Mar. 4) is World Obesity Day.

In our country, 3 out of 10 teenagers are overweight or obese.

If there are symptoms of 'food addiction' where one cannot control certain foods, it has been shown to cause problems in emotional development, leading to more impulsive behaviors.

This is a report by Hong Seong-hee.

[Report]

The snacks that teenagers mainly consume from convenience stores are candy and cola.

[Teenager: "It's not so much that I'm hungry, but more that I'm under stress or bored..."]

Today's youth, who consume a lot of sweet and high-calorie foods, have 3 out of 10 classified as obese.

Research results indicate that when obesity is combined with symptoms of 'food addiction', there are greater issues in emotional and behavioral development.

A research team from Hallym University surveyed 224 overweight children and adolescents, finding that 1 in 5 were classified as high-risk for food addiction.

Food addiction is characterized by the inability to control the intake of certain foods and compulsively consuming them, leading to withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety when trying to stop.

Children with symptoms of food addiction showed higher anxiety and depression scores compared to those who are simply obese.

They also exhibited more rule-breaking and aggressive behaviors.

On the other hand, their academic performance significantly declined.

Symptoms of food addiction are difficult to treat with diet or exercise alone.

[Park Kyung-hee/Professor of Family Medicine at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital: "We can see that indulging in certain foods and a reluctance to move are all closely related to emotional issues. Supporting that aspect can help reduce these food addictive tendencies."]

Experts advise that balanced eating habits should be maintained to prevent food addiction in teenagers, and the causes of stress should be identified and addressed.

This is KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

