Medical students join class boycott

[Anchor]



Today (3.4), universities across the country welcomed new students, but the medical schools remained eerily empty.



It seems that this year's new students are also joining the class boycott, and the Ministry of Education stated that new students have no justification for refusing classes and announced a principle of strict response.



Kim Seong-su reports.



[Report]



The lecture halls of medical schools, which have more than doubled their enrollment this year, are empty.



Although construction has been completed, students on leave did not return even on the first day of classes.



[Choi Joong-guk/Chairman of the Chungbuk National University Medical School Faculty Council: "It seems that we are starting in a state of confusion. For the 2024 cohort, (they registered for classes but) are not participating in them..."]



In fact, a survey by the Korean Medical Student Association found that 96.5% of students from the 2024 cohort and above expressed their intention to take a leave of absence this first semester.



Moreover, the confusion continues as this year's new students are also joining the class boycott right after enrollment.



At one medical school, the participation rate of new students in classes today was only 30%.



[New medical student/voice altered: "We are voluntarily participating in the class boycott, and the policy itself is disadvantageous to doctors..."]



The Ministry of Education stated that new medical students enrolled knowing about the increased enrollment, so they have no justification for refusing classes, and they will strictly enforce the 'prohibition of leave for new students' rule.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok also urged medical students to return.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "To normalize medical education and improve its quality, we will communicate sufficiently with the medical community and the medical education sector..."]



There are also differing opinions within the medical community about the concrete solutions to this issue.



Eight organizations, including the deans of medical schools, sent an official letter to the Ministry of Education requesting to limit next year's medical school enrollment to 3,058, which is the pre-expansion number. Senior members of the medical community also supported this request.



However, the Korean Medical Association showed a different stance, stating that a solution to normalize education from the government should come before discussions on next year's enrollment.



This is KBS News, Kim Seong-su.



