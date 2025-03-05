Q&A with national baseball coach

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ryu Ji-hyun, the coach leading the South Korean baseball team that will participate in next year's WBC, the World Baseball Classic, communicated with fans through an internet live broadcast and revealed his plans for the national team.



Regarding the composition of the starting rotation, which remained a significant challenge from the last tournament, he answered that veterans like Ryu Hyun-jin and Kim Kwang-hyun would be helpful.



Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



In the internet live broadcast, which KBO attempted for the first time, fans posed sharp questions to coach Ryu Ji-hyun.



[Host: "Will you select Ryu Hyun-jin, Kim Kwang-hyun, and Yang Hyun-jong as starters?"]



This question arose because the starting position was identified as the most vulnerable in the last tournament, and recent major leaguers like Lee Jung-hoo and Hanwha's Ryu Hyun-jin expressed their opinions about being selected for the national team, increasing the demand for veteran starters.



[Ryu Ji-hyun/National Baseball Team Coach: "If players who have been verified in international competitions and have careers can play their roles healthily in the national team, it would be a great help."]



Emphasizing the importance of veterans, coach Ryu Ji-hyun stated that a strong starting pitcher is needed more than ever in the World Baseball Classic, where there are pitch count limits, and added that different standards like the pitch clock are also variables to consider.



[Ryu Ji-hyun/National Baseball Team Coach: "It really felt very strict. The 15 seconds and 18 seconds in Major League Baseball felt very short. When we switch to national team mode after the season, we need to do a lot of this kind of training..."]



In the World Baseball Classic, Major League rules are applied, and since the pitch clock standards in Major League Baseball are shorter than those in the KBO League, there is a need to be cautious.



A similar case is that of Kim Hye-seong from the LA Dodgers, who faced a strikeout due to a pitch clock violation in a recent exhibition game during his first year challenging Major League Baseball.



As he prepares for various variables, coach Ryu Ji-hyun feels that the remaining year is short and plans to depart for the United States on March 8 to observe Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong.



KBS News, Park Jumi.



