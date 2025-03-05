News 9

Eyes on spring volleyball

[Anchor]

Do you know the term 'Auheung'?

It means 'Anyway, the championship is going to Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders', and this time it is particularly interesting as it coincides with Kim Yeon-koung's last dance.

Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks and Hyundai E&C Hillstate are also expected to pour everything into spring volleyball, promising thrilling matches ahead.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Kim Yeon-koung, who was cheering for her juniors in the warm-up zone, enters the court in the middle of the fifth set.

["Kim Yeon-koung!"]

She was brought in as a one-point server, adding weight to Heungkuk Life's court, and it was a rare scene that could be seen because they had already secured first place in the regular league early on.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I feel really good. Also, I think my joy is doubled because we could confirm first place a bit earlier."]

Heungkuk Life has secured a direct path to the championship match with five games remaining, gaining a month of preparation time.

It is not an exaggeration to say that an important stepping stone has been laid to realize the catchphrase 'Auheung (Anyway, the championship is going to Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders)'.

This is the first time since Kim Yeon-koung returned to Korea that she has been able to prepare for spring volleyball while conserving her energy so leisurely.

[Marcello Abbondanza/Heungkuk Life Coach: "I hope this year, first of all, we should be healthy because it's what we missing in last two finals."]

The variable is the recovery status of Jung Kwan Jang and Hyundai Construction, who will be the opponents in the championship match.

Jung Kwan Jang has lost Bukilic and Park Eun-jin to injuries, and Hyundai E&C is also facing significant concerns due to various injuries among their players, including Wipawee.

Rather than a fierce battle for second place, they are preparing to focus all their efforts on spring volleyball.

[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "I think we have lost a lot of momentum in the fight for second place. I believe we need to prepare for the playoffs."]

[Kang Seong-hyung/Hyundai E&C Coach: "If the situation goes wrong, we'll manage our physical condition to prepare for the playoffs."]

Whether Heungkuk Life will succeed in avenging their previous defeats with a unified championship with Kim Yeon-koung's last dance leading the way, or if a surprise champion will emerge instead of 'Auheung', fans are focusing on this season's fierce spring volleyball matches.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

