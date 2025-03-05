News Today

[News Today] ALARM BELLS OVER U.S. TARIFFS

[LEAD]
The term 'tariff war' has become no exaggeration. President Trump's tariffs, along with counter-duties from other nations and looming U.S. threats, are hitting hard. Korean companies in Mexico and Canada are particularly affected, they're adjusting production and stockpiling goods in the U.S. to soften the blow. Today we look at how these businesses are coping with the escalating trade tensions.

[REPORT]
Samsung Electronics manufactures washing machines for the U.S. market in Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico, where labor costs are cheap.

But recently the company began to slash production there due to a 25% tariff.

It plans instead to boost production at its washing machine factory in Newberry, South Carolina.

It is Samsung's "Plan B" in response to the expected U.S. tariffs.

Some 90 Korean companies with production bases in Mexico are now in the same predicament.

LG Electronics, which has been manufacturing home appliances in Mexico, and Kia, which produced 270,000 vehicles last year and sold 140,000 in America, are both adjusting their export volumes to the U.S.

Before tariffs were imposed, most of the companies maximized their production and sent their products to the American market.

For now, they plan to rely on existing inventory while seeking countermeasures.

Chang Sang-sik / Korea Int'l Trade Association
Firms will likely devise measures for tariffs to be imposed one, three, six months
or one year later factoring in production costs, logistics, tariffs.

If the situation drags on, Korea's total exports could drop by over 320 billion won, or some 220 million dollars.

On March 12, 25% tariffs will be imposed on steel and aluminum. Next month, reciprocal tariffs and other tariffs are also to be enforced directly on Korean products.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun visited the U.S. late last month to request tariff exemptions or at least a grace period, but there has been no concrete response from Washington yet.

He only said that a multi-faceted consultative body will be set up jointly with the U.S. to discuss tariffs and cooperation in shipbuilding and energy.

