[News Today] ALL INDUSTRY INDEXES IN DECLINE

This year's first industrial activity report has been released. Production, consumption, and investment have all declined. Even semiconductors, previously resilient, are now flashing red signals.



High-performance servers use mostly DDR4 memory.



Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix account for 75% of the global DRAM sales, but the price fell 25% early this year.



The price of NAND memory for mobile phones also plunged by more than 50%.



Although not as touted as high bandwidth memory or HBM, more than 60% of Korea's semiconductor sales come from such all-purpose semiconductors.



The falling price of this flagship product was followed by the generally declining January semiconductor indicators.



Production increased from a month ago, but shipments plummeted and inventories grew.



This means that Korea made more semiconductors but sold fewer of them and stocks are piling up,



Both the production and shipment of automobiles, another leading export item of Korea, also decreased in January.



The industry-wide production in January dropped 2.7% from the previous month.



Even though January has traditionally been a slow month, the decrease was the largest one since February of 2020.



Slumping production means less investment and even consumer spending fell despite the long Seol or Lunar New Year holiday which included a temporary holiday.



Domestic demands such as consumption and construction investment are

impacted by sentiments stemming from internal, external uncertainties.



The semiconductor industry could be further affected by the mounting tariff concerns.



A vicious cycle is expected to begin when the U.S. imposes heavier tariffs on China, which will cause the sales of iPhones made in China as well as Korean semiconductors which go into those iPhones to shrink as well.



This projection implies that Korea's industrial indicators are not likely to bounce back anytime soon.