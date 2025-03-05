News Today

[News Today] YOON'S VERDICT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

[LEAD]
A verdict for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial is expected as early as next week. However, the decision could depend on the outcomes of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial and the appointment of justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.

[REPORT]
The Constitutional Court concluded hearings in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial last week.

With no other particular schedule, the court's eight justices are continuing deliberations on the case.

Even during the March first Independence Movement Day holiday, the judges were each known to have reviewed evidence and trial records.

In past impeachment trials of former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye, the verdict came 14 and 11 days, respectively, after the last hearing.

On both occasions, it was announced on a Friday.

The key words seem to be "within two weeks" and "Friday."

Given this precedent, the ruling on Yoon's trial may come around March 14.

However, there are variables.

The biggest one is whether acting President Choi Sang-mok will appoint justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk to the Constitutional Court.

If he is appointed and takes part in the trial, this requires a hearings renewal procedure,
which can delay the verdict by at least two weeks.

The impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is another variable.

The court has already concluded hearings in this case, which came six days earlier than Yoon's final hearing. Therefore, it's possible a verdict may also come earlier.

If that's the case, drafting the final document and announcing the ruling on Yoon's impeachment could be delayed by that much.

Also, if justices are divided in their opinions, the verdict, final ruling, and sentencing could take longer.

KBS
KBS

