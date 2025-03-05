News Today

'INCITING' REMARKS REPORTED TO POLICE

[LEAD]
A police report has been filed against former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and lawmaker Suh Cheon-ho of the People Power Party. They face accusations of extreme rhetoric against the impeachment, including calls to "execute" justices. With the decisive day approaching, police are set to mobilize fully to ensure order.

[REPORT]
An anti-impeachment protest was held at Gwanghwamun in central Seoul on March 1st.

The attorney for ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun read out Kim's letter written from jail.

In the letter, Kim urged punishment for Constitutional Court justices.

Lee Myong-gyu/ Attorney for Ex-Defense Minister (YouTube 'Maeil Shinmun')
Immediately punish Moon Hyung-bae, Lee Mi-son, Jung Gye-seon who led
the illegal impeachment trial!

People Power Party lawmaker Suh Cheon-ho, formerly a chief superintendent general for the police, said that the Constitutional Court should be destroyed.

Suh Cheon-ho/ PPP (YouTube channel 'Maeil Shinmun')
The CIO, NEC and the Constitutional Court are acting illegally and improperly.
They should all be destroyed. Destroy them!

Based on such remarks, a civic group reported the ex-minister and the ruling party lawmaker to the police for inciting an insurrection.

Kim Han-me/ Head, Nat'l Action for Judicial Justice
They fostered and instigated violence, terrorism targeting the Constitutional Court
and its justices, so they should be held accountable for inciting an insurrection.

Massive protests for and against impeachment are held ahead of the impeachment sentencing for suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol. The police plan to mobilize all its forces on the day of sentencing to prevent physical clashes.

On the day of ex-President Park Geun-hye's sentencing, her supporters clashed with the police, leaving one person dead.

