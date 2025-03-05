News Today

[News Today] NK SLAMS U.S. CARRIER DEPLOYMENT

입력 2025.03.05 (15:35) 수정 2025.03.05 (15:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong has sharply criticized the docking of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Busan Port. She called it a 'military provocation' that could heighten threats. Some see this as groundwork for future provocations.

[REPORT]
The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson entered Busan Port on March 2.

Two days later, the North Korean leader's sister and Workers' Party Deputy Director, Kim Yo-jong, expressed strong opposition.

It was her first statement to criticize the U.S. since the second Trump term began.

N. Korean Central TV/
We strongly condemn the reckless show of power and confrontation hysteria of the U.S. and its stooges that jeopardize regional peace.

She said U.S. strategic assets are almost permanently deployed on the Korean Peninsula, prompting the North to further strengthen its nuclear war deterrents.

She vowed not to just sit back and watch the situation but instead carefully consider increasing threatening actions on a strategic level.

This signals a formal adoption of a tit-for-tat stance against the U.S. and suggests an escalation in military responses.

Cheong Seong-chang / Sejong Institute
This could be interpreted as a hint at the normal-angle launch of ICBM or the firing of mid-to-long-range missiles targeting Guam or Hawaii.

South Korea's defense ministry blasted Kim's statement as an attempt to justify nuclear and missile development and for finding excuses for provocations.

With rising concerns over North Korean provocations around next week’s South Korea-U.S. joint drills, Seoul's military has warned of a strong response if Pyonyang uses the exercises as a pretext for provocation.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK SLAMS U.S. CARRIER DEPLOYMENT
    • 입력 2025-03-05 15:35:27
    • 수정2025-03-05 15:36:04
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong has sharply criticized the docking of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Busan Port. She called it a 'military provocation' that could heighten threats. Some see this as groundwork for future provocations.

[REPORT]
The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson entered Busan Port on March 2.

Two days later, the North Korean leader's sister and Workers' Party Deputy Director, Kim Yo-jong, expressed strong opposition.

It was her first statement to criticize the U.S. since the second Trump term began.

N. Korean Central TV/
We strongly condemn the reckless show of power and confrontation hysteria of the U.S. and its stooges that jeopardize regional peace.

She said U.S. strategic assets are almost permanently deployed on the Korean Peninsula, prompting the North to further strengthen its nuclear war deterrents.

She vowed not to just sit back and watch the situation but instead carefully consider increasing threatening actions on a strategic level.

This signals a formal adoption of a tit-for-tat stance against the U.S. and suggests an escalation in military responses.

Cheong Seong-chang / Sejong Institute
This could be interpreted as a hint at the normal-angle launch of ICBM or the firing of mid-to-long-range missiles targeting Guam or Hawaii.

South Korea's defense ministry blasted Kim's statement as an attempt to justify nuclear and missile development and for finding excuses for provocations.

With rising concerns over North Korean provocations around next week’s South Korea-U.S. joint drills, Seoul's military has warned of a strong response if Pyonyang uses the exercises as a pretext for provocation.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

군사원조 전면 중단 트럼프식 압박 통했다…<br>젤렌스키 백기투항

군사원조 전면 중단 트럼프식 압박 통했다…젤렌스키 백기투항
트럼프 “군사 도움주는데도 <br>한국 관세, 미국의 4배”

트럼프 “군사 도움주는데도 한국 관세, 미국의 4배”
노태악 선관위원장 “특혜 채용, 통렬한 반성…외부 통제 적극 검토”

노태악 선관위원장 “특혜 채용, 통렬한 반성…외부 통제 적극 검토”
야 “마은혁 임명 거부는 범죄”<br>…여 “한덕수 탄핵 각하돼야”

야 “마은혁 임명 거부는 범죄”…여 “한덕수 탄핵 각하돼야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.