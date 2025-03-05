[News Today] NK SLAMS U.S. CARRIER DEPLOYMENT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong has sharply criticized the docking of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in Busan Port. She called it a 'military provocation' that could heighten threats. Some see this as groundwork for future provocations.



The U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson entered Busan Port on March 2.



Two days later, the North Korean leader's sister and Workers' Party Deputy Director, Kim Yo-jong, expressed strong opposition.



It was her first statement to criticize the U.S. since the second Trump term began.



N. Korean Central TV

We strongly condemn the reckless show of power and confrontation hysteria of the U.S. and its stooges that jeopardize regional peace.



She said U.S. strategic assets are almost permanently deployed on the Korean Peninsula, prompting the North to further strengthen its nuclear war deterrents.



She vowed not to just sit back and watch the situation but instead carefully consider increasing threatening actions on a strategic level.



This signals a formal adoption of a tit-for-tat stance against the U.S. and suggests an escalation in military responses.



Cheong Seong-chang / Sejong Institute

This could be interpreted as a hint at the normal-angle launch of ICBM or the firing of mid-to-long-range missiles targeting Guam or Hawaii.



South Korea's defense ministry blasted Kim's statement as an attempt to justify nuclear and missile development and for finding excuses for provocations.



With rising concerns over North Korean provocations around next week’s South Korea-U.S. joint drills, Seoul's military has warned of a strong response if Pyonyang uses the exercises as a pretext for provocation.