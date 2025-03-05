[News Today] ONLY ONE 1ST GRADER AT SCHOOL

News Today

[LEAD]
We've been reporting about declining birth rates in the country, and this next story just shows how real it feels. In one elementary school, a single new student marked her entrance.

[REPORT]
Kim Seo-won, tightly holding her mom's hand, goes to school for the first time.

She is the only new student at this school with a history of over 100 years.

Colorful balloons adorn the entrance of the ceremony site.

She takes the first photo with her teacher and smiles shyly when her fourth grade seniors welcome her.

4th grade student/
My name is Park Ye-seul. School life will be very joyful.

After the ceremony, Seo-won steps into her classroom.

If no student transfers from elsewhere, she will be attending school for the next six years without a single classmate.

Kim Seo-won / First grade student
(Senior students congratulated you. How did you feel?) It was nice.

Her grandfather who also graduated from this school has mixed feelings watching his granddaughter being the lone new student at the ceremony.

Hwang Jae-hwan / Seo-won's grandfather
In my days, alleyways were filled with kids but they're nowhere to be seen today.

This school has 18 students in total.

Seo-won will be taking classes with upper class students.

Im Hye-jin / Seo-won's teacher
This is a first for me as well so I had to put in a lot of thought. A joint curriculum with 2nd grade will take place.

This island used to have three elementary schools but just one remains standing today.

Mom and pop stores students used to frequent are hard to see these days.

An In-suk / Local resident
Our town Daeryong-ri has 230 households and about 150 senior citizens but
no elementary school kids.

Park Bok-sun / Local vendor
When there were children around, there was a stationery store and other shops
but they are all gone now.

189 elementary schools nationwide don't have any freshman this year while 49 schools have shut down, offering a grim picture into the dwindling school age population.

