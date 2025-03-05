News Today

[News Today] CHILD’S DEATH SAVES OTHER LIVES

[LEAD]
A 12-year old child has died after being critically injured last month following a fire at her home. Despite their loss, her family made a profound decision to donate her organs, giving life to others.

[REPORT]
"Red, blue, in between a brief three seconds of yellow light."

This girl smiling and singing in the video is 12 year old Moon Ha-eun.

She loves mint chocolate and the spicy rice cake dish tteokbokki.

She loved her pet cat and dreamed of becoming a vet.

But tragedy struck on February 26 when a fire erupted at her home when she was alone.

She fell into a critical condition and died after five days.

Her father who had a chronic illness from last year was in hospital at the time of the fire while her mother was at work.

With the husband's condition worsening and not being able to work, Ha-eun’s mother worked 12 hours a day, six days a week to support her family.

Shin OO / Ha-eun's mother
As my husband's condition worsened, he couldn’t work. I had to work 12 hours a day to make at least KRW 3 mn.

Ha-eun was repeatedly classified as a "child in crisis" due to her father's illness, but she wasn't able to get government support because her family’s income exceeded the criteria.

Despite their grief, Ha-eun’s family chose to donate her heart, pancreas, and two other organs to remember her bright and loving character.

Shin OO / Ha-eun's mother
We didn’t think twice. We just wanted her to be remembered for doing something good.

Her funeral home will be set up as soon as autopsy procedures conclude.

