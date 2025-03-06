Trump mentions South Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump's America First policy is now targeting South Korea.



He specifically mentioned South Korea in his first State of the Union address.



President Trump stated that South Korea's tariffs are unfair and the subsidies promised to semiconductor companies are terrible, indicating a comprehensive pressure strategy.



First, Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



In his first congressional address since taking office, President Trump emphasized a tough tariff policy and specifically mentioned South Korea.



He claimed that despite the U.S. providing assistance, South Korea imposes tariffs that are four times higher on American products, indicating a serious imbalance.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "South Korea's average tariff is four times higher. Think of that. Four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea, but that's what happens."]



With Trump announcing a 'reciprocal tariff' that raises tariffs to match those of the counterpart country starting in April, it is interpreted as a sign that tariffs on South Korean products will be significantly increased.



There are also observations that this is intended to attract investment within the U.S.



In fact, Trump has taken it as a given that South Korea wants to invest in the development of the Alaska natural gas pipeline, even though it is still in the review stage.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Japan, South Korea, and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each."]



Trump also declared that he would abolish the CHIPS Act that provides subsidies to semiconductor companies.



If realized, this could put Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which are currently investing in the U.S. with promised subsidies, in a difficult position.



The fact that President Trump mentioned military support for South Korea is also noteworthy.



Economic issues like tariffs, along with the reduction of U.S. troops in South Korea or an increase in defense cost-sharing, could also be raised.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!