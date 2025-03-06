S. Korea's tariffs not higher than U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The claim that South Korea's tariffs are four times higher than those of the United States is quite unfair for us, even considering President Trump's usual rhetoric.



What is the accurate fact? Reporter Kim Jin-hwa will explain.



[Report]



The claim that South Korea's tariffs are four times higher than the U.S. tariffs is being mentioned for the first time today.



The U.S. government has not provided any evidence to support this.



Based on available data, Reuters reported last month that South Korea's tariffs are heavier than those of the U.S.



This was based on data from the World Trade Organization, and I looked for the originalsource.



The average tariff rate, known as the 'Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) rate,' applied among WTO member countries.



South Korea's rate is 13.4%, while the United States' rate is 3.3%.



This is about four times higher.



For items that are traded more frequently, the weighted tariff rate is also four times higher.



Our government considers this data as the basis for Trump's statement, but if that were the case, it would be a clear error.



The MFN rate applies to countries that do not have a bilateral agreement, but South Korea and the U.S. enacted their FTA in 2012.



The Korea-U.S. FTA has continuously increased the number of duty-free items, and currently, 98.4% have a zero (0) tariff rate.



Only some agricultural products still have tariffs.



If the total amount of imports from the U.S. is 100, the tariff is about 0.79, according to our government’s explanation.



This is also acknowledged by the U.S. government.



A report from the U.S. Trade Representative last year stated that tariffs between the two countries have nearly disappeared.



[Kim Young-gwi/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy: "Before Trump made such statements, there was already a perception that the counterpart country had high trade barriers against the U.S."]



The government has stated that it will correct the facts through various channels.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!