Pressure to invest in Alaska

[Anchor]



There were more comments from President Trump that seemed completely contradictory.



He pressured for investment in Alaska gas development, but stated that the semiconductor subsidies promised by the U.S. would not be given.



Our companies are in a difficult position.



Reporter Hanuri has the story.



[Report]



President Trump's focus is on the Alaska resource development project.



The goal is to lay a 1,300km gas pipeline connecting northern and southern Alaska to transport and sell LNG extracted from the Arctic coast to the southern port.



[Alaska LNG Development Promotional Video: "Shorter travel times of between 7 to 9 days to Asian markets offers major advantages."]



As major global energy companies are withdrawing and progress is slow, President Trump pressured for South Korean participation.



Since it was decided to create an energy-related working group during the Korea-U.S. ministerial meeting, the possibility of Korea's participation seems high.



[Ahn Deok-geun/Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/Feb. 28(local time): "We discussed ways to strengthen mutually beneficial Korea-U.S. energy cooperation."]



However, this is a large project with an initial investment cost of 64 trillion won.



Related companies are cautious, stating that the project is in its early stages and the expected investment amount is too large.



Trump wielded the 'whip' against semiconductor companies.



He stated that he would eliminate the 'Chips Act,' which promised subsidies to Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix for building semiconductor factories in the U.S.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "We are not giving them any money. Your CHIPS Act is a horrible, horrible thing."]



This statement came the day after TSMC surrendered and announced it would invest $100 billion in the U.S.



Mentioning the repeal of the law can ultimately be interpreted as a call for additional investment proposals.



[Cho Seong-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "Now it is likely that this is a tactic to leverage that for something else..."]



Companies are in a difficult situation, unable to withdraw or add investments.



On the 2nd of next month, mutual tariffs are also scheduled to be imposed.



KBS News, Hanuri.



