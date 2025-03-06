Zelensky surrenders to U.S. pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump’s pressure on Ukraine by cutting military aid led to Ukraine surrendering after only a few days.



President Zelensky expressed regret and stated that he would negotiate with the United States.



A mineral agreement is also expected to be signed soon.



KBS correspondent Jo Bit-na reports from Berlin.



[Report]



Ukrainian President Zelensky, who had refused to apologize to the U.S. regarding the tumultuous summit, has ultimately surrendered.



He wrote on social media that "it is regrettable that it happened this way," and stated, "it is time to make things right."



He also expressed his intention to engage in negotiations as soon as possible.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President/National Address: "It is essential for us to maintain a normal and partnership-based relationship with the United States to truly end the war."]



Zelensky's change in attitude was significantly influenced by the pressure from the U.S. to suspend military aid.



It is analyzed that if the U.S. stops supplying Patriot and ATACMS missiles and does not provide coordinate information, Ukraine will struggle to last three months.



Zelensky has also backed down on the mineral agreement, which he had previously raised concerns about, stating he would sign it in any manner and at any time.



President Trump expressed satisfaction, stating that he had received the relevant letter.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "It's time to stop this madness. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war."]



With Zelensky effectively surrendering, negotiations to end the war can now gain momentum again.



However, the direction of those negotiations remains in line with Trump’s plan, which is more favorable to Russia.



This is Jo Bit-na from Berlin for KBS News.



