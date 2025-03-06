China to boost economy via tech

동영상 고정 취소

President Trump’s key target, China, has devised a plan to unleash funds to develop advanced technology and foster new industries to compete against the United States.



Despite the tariff war, it has maintained a growth target of around 5%.



Kim Min-jung reports from Beijing.



[Report]



Although the tariff war with the United States has raised red flags for exports, China has set its growth rate target for this year at around 5%, the same as last year and the year before.



This reflects its determination to sustain economic momentum.



[Li Qiang/Chinese Premier: "The potential for economic growth and favorable conditions are supported, and they are linked to our medium and long-term development goals."]



The government has decided to inject a significant amount of money into the economy.



The scale of the fiscal deficit is expected to increase by about 320 trillion won in one year.



This marks the first time in 30 years that China has raised its fiscal deficit ratio to around 4% of GDP.



The funds secured through borrowing will be prioritized for domestic demand stimulation and support for advanced industries.



In particular, there are plans to significantly increase the budget for scientific research to gain new growth momentum in advanced technologies such as AI and humanoid robots.



[Li Qiang/Chinese Premier: "We will promote self-reliance and self-strengthening in advanced science and technology, and accelerate the establishment and implementation of key scientific and technological projects."]



Companies have been called upon to play a leading role, which also indicates that the government intends to support the activities of private enterprises.



[Lei Jun/Xiaomi CEO: "We deeply feel the Party Central’s interest and support for private enterprises, which has greatly boosted our confidence."]



As China accelerates the development of advanced technology and support for private enterprises, the power competition between the U.S. and China is expected to intensify.



This is Kim Min-jung reporting for KBS News from the Great Hall of the People.



