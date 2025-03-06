Trump's deal-making art

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ukrainian President Zelensky has ultimately succumbed to Trump's brinkmanship negotiation tactics.



As you saw today (Mar. 5), the pressure on South Korea is also significant.



President Trump, well aware of the power of the strongest military and the mighty dollar, is shaking the world with a seemingly reckless yet meticulous strategy.



Reporter Lim Se-heum has the story.



[Report]



["You're fired. You're fired."]



Trump first gained public attention with his harsh words "You're fired" on a reality show for hiring new employees.



And just as he treated the eliminated contestants on that TV show, Trump dealt with Zelensky, who is the president of a nation.



[Trump/U.S. President: "What you do is very disrespectful to the country. What do you think? This is going to be great television."]



"Use leverage" is a strategy from Trump's book, 'The Art of the Deal,' which maximizes the opponent's fears.



Trump led Zelensky to surrender using the card of 'military support suspension,' which Ukraine fears the most.



The same goes for tariffs.



First, he strongly pressures the opponent and repeatedly manipulates them.



After threatening Canada and Mexico with tariffs to achieve desired border strengthening, he temporarily suspended the tariffs as if doing a favor, only to start imposing them again as if there was nothing more to gain.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Mar. 3(local time): "No room left for Mexico or for Canada. The tariffs, you know, they are all set."]



While Trump's actions may seem reckless, many analyses suggest they are meticulously prepared scenarios to overpower the opponent.



Of course, this is only possible because of the military power of the United States, the world's strongest, and the dominance of the dollar.



This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.



