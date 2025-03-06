News 9

N. Korea strengthens drone tactics

[Anchor]

Ukrainian intelligence authorities have revealed more specific information about the North Korean military deployed to the battlefield.

Since October last year, 12,000 troops have been dispatched, and an additional 1,500 were sent earlier this year, with reports indicating they are being stationed near Kursk.

Furthermore, it has been analyzed that about 3,500 North Korean troops are undergoing local adaptation training in the Russian Far East, and there is a possibility of a third deployment.

So far, over 3,600 North Korean soldiers have been injured, and more than 400 have died; despite these casualties, North Korean prisoners of war have stated that "gaining modern warfare experience through actual combat is their main mission."

The Ukrainian military has assessed that while the North Korean troops were initially vulnerable in drone warfare, they are gradually adapting to modern combat.

In this way, North Korea is fully committed to acquiring drone technology through its deployments.

Reporter Ji Hyung-cheol has the story.

[Report]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is encouraging the production of drones.

These resemble the suicide drones that Russia is producing and deploying in the Ukraine war.

There are analyses suggesting that Russian technology is being utilized.

Additionally, the National Intelligence Service has stated that North Korea is likely receiving training in drone operation and tactics from Russia through its deployments.

They are also keeping an eye on the potential for cooperation between the two countries in the drone sector, noting that while larger and more powerful drones can be countered by existing air defense systems, smaller drones made of wood or cardboard are difficult to detect.

North Korea is particularly focused on these inexpensive drones.

A small drone sent by North Korea was discovered after crashing in Gangwon Province in 2017, and North Korea's strategy is to launch hundreds of such drones simultaneously to create confusion.

[Lee Hee-woo/Retired Air Force Brigadier General: "Even if (North Korean small drones) are detected, the means to strike them are very limited. The moment you shoot to intercept, there are issues with shrapnel. You would have to fire an enormous number of rounds to have a chance of hitting them, which makes it difficult. While they cannot inflict significant damage on us, they pose a considerable challenge in terms of response and can be a costly threat."]

Military officials stated, "In 2017, we were unable to detect the drones sent by North Korea in advance, but now it is possible," explaining that while North Korea secures drone technology, we can also enhance our response capabilities.

Our military has developed a domestically produced laser weapon to shoot down small drones, which was deployed in actual operations at the end of last year.

This is KBS News Ji Hyung-cheol.

