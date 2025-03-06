Heavy snowfall in Baekdu-daegan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the heavy snowfall that fell for four days in the mountainous areas and along the east coast of Gangwon Province, there has been some damage, but for the time being, concerns about wildfires have lessened.



The winter scenery is truly magnificent.



Jo Yeon-joo reports.



[Report]



The Baekdu-daegan Daegwallyeong area has transformed into a winter wonderland.



The evergreen conifers, which are green all year round, have donned a pure white coat, and the bare branches are adorned with beautiful snowflakes.



Hikers who came to see the snow are losing track of time as they enjoy the winter scenery.



[Lee Seon-eun/Gangneung City, Gangwon Province: "I feel like I could fly, and the fluffy snow, like white rice cake, has fallen much more than I expected, so I'm really happy."]



With every step, their feet sink deeply into the snow, but the breathtaking views in front of them make the fatigue of hiking disappear.



Taking photos against the picturesque backdrop created by the heavy snowfall, they are also making memories.



[Kim Eul-im/Nam-gu, Ulsan City: "(I went) 10km to the summit yesterday, and I was going home, but I came back to see Seonjaryeong one more time. It's so nice."]



With an unexpected heavy snowfall in March, the Daegwallyeong area seems to have returned to mid-winter as if the seasons have been reversed.



Over the four days, more than 70cm of snow fell in the Gangwon Yeongdong region, but fortunately, there was no significant damage as feared.



The abundant snowfall on the previously parched mountains and fields has alleviated concerns about large wildfires and drought in the spring.



[Kang Joong-sik/Gangneung City, Gangwon Province: "The fields were dusty, but thanks to this snow, the fields are improving, and I think we won't have to worry about wildfires for a while."]



Temperatures in the Gangwon Yeongdong region are not expected to rise significantly for the time being, so there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the winter scenery of the Baekdu-daegan.



This is KBS News, Jo Yeon-joo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!