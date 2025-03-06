Woman recovers cash from trash

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A story has recently come to light about a large sum of cash that was accidentally thrown away with trash and was returned to its owner with the help of incineration and collection center staff.



The woman, who mistakenly discarded the money meant for her son's hospital bills, managed to recover some of it after searching through a pile of garbage for eight hours.



Reporter Jeong Jae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



An excavator spreads out a compressed pile of garbage.



People are rummaging through the garbage, desperately searching for something.



On Feb. 24, a woman urgently called the Sejong City Hall, saying she had mistakenly thrown away 26 million won in cash into an automatic waste disposal facility.



The public official who received the report immediately contacted the facility to stop the waste removal process.



[Kang Hyun-kyu/Sejong City Resource Recycling Division Official: "I told the site not to remove the waste because the cash bundle could end up elsewhere."]



By tracing the woman's address, they located the pile of trash where the money was presumed to be.



The problem was that the trash bags had all burst open due to strong pressure while moving through underground pipes.



Seeing the 24-ton container filled with scattered and compressed garbage, the woman was about to give up hope of finding the money when she mentioned that it was for her son's hospital bills, prompting about ten staff members from the collection and incineration centers to roll up their sleeves and help.



After spreading the 24 tons of trash out in an open area and searching by hand, a 50,000 won bill was found just an hour later.



After eight hours of work, they managed to recover a total of about 18 million won.



[Kwak Young-shin/Team Leader, Sejong City Comprehensive Waste Treatment Facility: "We searched through everything by hand with pickaxes and sickles. We wanted to find one more ten-thousand-won bill for her."]



The woman, who had recovered the money, wanted to show her gratitude, but the facility workers felt sorry for not recovering the full amount and left a thank-you message on the city hall’s bulletin board.



This is KBS News Jeong Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!