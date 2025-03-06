News 9

School closures and overcrowding

[Anchor]

Amid the crisis of low birth rates, the number of schools closing has been rapidly increasing these days.

However, in popular school districts and new city schools, students are flocking in such large numbers that they are struggling to cope.

What is the situation like? Reporter Joo Hyun-ji has investigated.

[Report]

At an elementary school in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

As school dismissal time approaches, students exit through the school gate.

To prevent overcrowding, students leave by grade, and lunch is served in three separate shifts.

[Cha Joo-won/4th Grade Student: "There are 33 students in each class. On some days, I eat early, on others late, and on other days, it's in between."

This school has over 1,700 students, with more than 30 students per class.

In Seoul, there are 63 elementary schools where the number of students per class exceeds the overcrowded class standard of 28.

Among these, 18 are concentrated in the popular school districts of Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu.

Even within the same district, school polarization is evident.

This elementary school in the Magok district of Gangseo-gu has seen a surge in student numbers due to new apartment complexes being built nearby.

Each semester, competition for after-school and care programs is fierce.

[Elementary School Parent: "(The number of students) is so high, and since there is a set number, (after-school classes) are determined by lottery. Even if you want to take that subject, if you don't get picked, you can't attend...."]

This elementary school, not far from Magok district, closed five years ago as the number of students decreased in the older apartment complexes.

Another nearby school has only 12.5 students per class.

[Real Estate Agent/Voice Altered: "Newlywed couples live here and then move to find better school districts. There used to be two stationery stores, but they have all closed. The math academy has closed, and the English academy over there has also closed."]

Despite the serious low birth rate, the phenomenon of concentration in popular school districts becomes more pronounced as students advance in grade.

In Gangnam-gu and Seocho-gu, over 60% of middle and high schools are operating with overcrowded classes.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

