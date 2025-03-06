Signs of gold smuggling surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, the price of gold has skyrocketed, leading to a significant increase in gold smuggling.



In particular, this targets the fact that domestic gold prices are higher than those abroad.



The methods used to evade customs inspections were truly bizarre and varied.



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



These are the wheels of a travel luggage.



When the parts are completely disassembled, gold is revealed.



The gold is shaped like a donut to fit snugly inside the wheel.



Gold is also hidden in a soft lump of clay.



The powdered gold was mixed into the dough.



The Korea Customs Service detected seven cases of gold smuggling in January and February of this year.



This is a sharp increase compared to an average of about three cases per year over the past three years.



Although it has eased this month, the rise in gold smuggling is attributed to the so-called 'kimchi premium,' referring to the unusually high domestic gold prices.



When smuggled from Hong Kong, where prices are typically over 10% cheaper, gold can yield about a 20% profit by adding the kimchi premium.



The thought of easy money has led to all sorts of methods being employed.



This Buddha necklace, reported by a tourist as a 'religious item' was used as part of a deception technique.



The Buddha statue was smuggled from Hong Kong by those who were detected this time.



It appears to be a silver statue on the outside, but when the surface is scraped, gold is revealed.



However, it did not pass through the personal search equipment, which can detect even gold plating.



[Jang Jae-soo/Head of Customs Investigation Team 1: "With millimeter waves, if there is a suspicious item, it marks the location. And the staff either asks them to remove it for inspection or conducts a tactile search."]



Ordinary travelers are also often used in smuggling attempts.



They are asked to carry gold in exchange for free airline tickets or travel expenses, but the Customs Service has warned that even simple transportation constitutes a smuggling offense.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



