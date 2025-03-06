News 9

Signs of gold smuggling surge

입력 2025.03.06 (00:08) 수정 2025.03.06 (01:01)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, the price of gold has skyrocketed, leading to a significant increase in gold smuggling.

In particular, this targets the fact that domestic gold prices are higher than those abroad.

The methods used to evade customs inspections were truly bizarre and varied.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

These are the wheels of a travel luggage.

When the parts are completely disassembled, gold is revealed.

The gold is shaped like a donut to fit snugly inside the wheel.

Gold is also hidden in a soft lump of clay.

The powdered gold was mixed into the dough.

The Korea Customs Service detected seven cases of gold smuggling in January and February of this year.

This is a sharp increase compared to an average of about three cases per year over the past three years.

Although it has eased this month, the rise in gold smuggling is attributed to the so-called 'kimchi premium,' referring to the unusually high domestic gold prices.

When smuggled from Hong Kong, where prices are typically over 10% cheaper, gold can yield about a 20% profit by adding the kimchi premium.

The thought of easy money has led to all sorts of methods being employed.

This Buddha necklace, reported by a tourist as a 'religious item' was used as part of a deception technique.

The Buddha statue was smuggled from Hong Kong by those who were detected this time.

It appears to be a silver statue on the outside, but when the surface is scraped, gold is revealed.

However, it did not pass through the personal search equipment, which can detect even gold plating.

[Jang Jae-soo/Head of Customs Investigation Team 1: "With millimeter waves, if there is a suspicious item, it marks the location. And the staff either asks them to remove it for inspection or conducts a tactile search."]

Ordinary travelers are also often used in smuggling attempts.

They are asked to carry gold in exchange for free airline tickets or travel expenses, but the Customs Service has warned that even simple transportation constitutes a smuggling offense.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Signs of gold smuggling surge
    • 입력 2025-03-06 00:08:39
    • 수정2025-03-06 01:01:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, the price of gold has skyrocketed, leading to a significant increase in gold smuggling.

In particular, this targets the fact that domestic gold prices are higher than those abroad.

The methods used to evade customs inspections were truly bizarre and varied.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

These are the wheels of a travel luggage.

When the parts are completely disassembled, gold is revealed.

The gold is shaped like a donut to fit snugly inside the wheel.

Gold is also hidden in a soft lump of clay.

The powdered gold was mixed into the dough.

The Korea Customs Service detected seven cases of gold smuggling in January and February of this year.

This is a sharp increase compared to an average of about three cases per year over the past three years.

Although it has eased this month, the rise in gold smuggling is attributed to the so-called 'kimchi premium,' referring to the unusually high domestic gold prices.

When smuggled from Hong Kong, where prices are typically over 10% cheaper, gold can yield about a 20% profit by adding the kimchi premium.

The thought of easy money has led to all sorts of methods being employed.

This Buddha necklace, reported by a tourist as a 'religious item' was used as part of a deception technique.

The Buddha statue was smuggled from Hong Kong by those who were detected this time.

It appears to be a silver statue on the outside, but when the surface is scraped, gold is revealed.

However, it did not pass through the personal search equipment, which can detect even gold plating.

[Jang Jae-soo/Head of Customs Investigation Team 1: "With millimeter waves, if there is a suspicious item, it marks the location. And the staff either asks them to remove it for inspection or conducts a tactile search."]

Ordinary travelers are also often used in smuggling attempts.

They are asked to carry gold in exchange for free airline tickets or travel expenses, but the Customs Service has warned that even simple transportation constitutes a smuggling offense.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배<br> 관세”

트럼프, 한국 특정해 “군사 지원하는데도 미국 4배 관세”
백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯

백기 든 젤렌스키 “유감…협상 준비돼”…광물 협정 타결될 듯
‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?

‘주요국 6위’ 1인당 국민소득…내 월급과 차이나는 이유는?
북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…<br>드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활

북한, 추가 파병은 1,500명…드론 제조·전술 획득에 사활
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.