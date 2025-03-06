Lee Mi-ja's final performance
A major figure in the Korean music industry, singer Lee Mi-ja, has announced her final performance.
She declared that she will cease all activities after next month's concert, indicating her intention to retire.
This is a report by Kim Hyun-soo.
[Report]
The legend of traditional Korean music, singer Lee Mi-ja, who has had a 66-year career, has expressed her intention to retire.
The surprising statement came during a press conference held ahead of next month's concert.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "Instead of saying the word retirement, I can say that this (next month's concert) will be my last."]
However, she mentioned that if there is a role for her, she could come out at any time, so she won't officially declare her retirement.
[Lee Mi-ja/Singer: "I thought it would be better to quietly stop when I can no longer sing, so I did not use the word retirement."]
Lee Mi-ja, who debuted in the music scene in 1959 with "Nineteen Pure Love," shared tears and laughter with the public through hit songs like "A Camellia Of A Girl" and "Island Village Teacher" during difficult times.
During the nearly 70 years, Lee Mi-ja has released over 2,500 songs with her unique vocal tone and singing ability.
For her contributions, she received the Hwa-Gwan Order of Cultural Merit in 1995 and the Eun-Gwan Order of Culture Merit in 2009.
[Lee Mi-ja/2019 KBS 'Immortal Songs': "Those songs are gradually disappearing, and I felt a bit sad about that. So I hope those masterpieces will be firmly established as traditional songs and leave a record for future generations."]
Her farewell concert will be held on Apr. 26 and 27 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.
입력 2025-03-06
