Homeplus gift certificates halted

[Anchor]



Homeplus entered corporate rehabilitation proceedings yesterday (Mar. 4), leading some partner companies to begin suspending the use of Homeplus gift certificates due to concerns about not receiving payments.



Homeplus emphasized that there would be no impact on consumers or suppliers, but voices of concern are being raised on the ground.



Reporter Ryu Ran reports.



[Report]



Companies such as Shilla Duty Free, Everland, CJ Foodville, and CGV are consecutively announcing that they will not accept Homeplus gift certificates.



[Homeplus Gift Card Partner/Voice Altered: "Is it possible to use Homeplus gift cards? (No. The instruction has come down from headquarters. They said we can't accept it.)"]



With Homeplus entering corporate rehabilitation proceedings yesterday, it was judged that it may be difficult to receive gift card payments on time.



Homeplus issues gift cards worth around 200 billion won annually, but explained that only 4% of these are used at external franchise stores, calling the concerns excessive.



[Homeplus Official/Voice Altered: "Gift cards are commercial receivables that can be 100% redeemed, so consumers can use them with confidence. You can use them safely at all Homeplus channels, including stores, online shops, express, and malls."]



Homeplus stated that entering corporate rehabilitation proceedings was a proactive measure to prepare for future cash shortages, and that all distribution channels, including stores and online shops, are operating normally.



They emphasized that there are no issues with payment to suppliers, but concerns are being voiced on the ground.



[Homeplus Supplier CEO/Voice Altered: "Usually payments are made within 30 days, but at Homeplus, it's 60 days, so it takes about two months. That is a concern because we haven't received any collateral."]



Criticism is also being raised that MBK, the private equity fund that acquired Homeplus ten years ago, made an excessive acquisition with massive debt and applied for rehabilitation without any self-rescue efforts.



The Homeplus union is expressing concerns that restructuring will be inevitable now that the company has entered corporate rehabilitation proceedings.



This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.



