NEC faces criticism

Today (Mar. 5), during the National Assembly's standing committee inquiry, the ruling party criticized the National Election Commission for instigating conspiracy theories about election fraud.



The opposition raised issues regarding fake news related to election fraud.



Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party argued that various corruptions within the National Election Commission have led to suspicions of election fraud.



[Kim Jang-gyeom/Member of the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "Poor election management and ballots being carried in baskets are rampant, so isn't it natural for the conspiracy theories about election fraud to arise?"]



[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "I acknowledge that these suspicions arose due to poor election management."]



The Democratic Party urged active responses to fake news.



[Han Min-soo/Member of the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "It is said that Chairman Noh Tae-ak and our Secretary General Kim Yong-bin created 44,623 votes for Han Min-soo. Did you engage in such illegal activities?"]



[Kim Yong-bin/Secretary General of the National Election Commission: "Observers are watching all of those (ballot boxes)."]



When the issue of addressing President Yoon Suk Yeol was discussed, heated exchanges occured when Representative Lee Jae-myung was mentioned.



[Lee Jeong-heon/Member of the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communications Committee/Democratic Party: "You raised the issue regarding the media's expression of Yoon Suk Yeol as the 'leader of insurrection,' arguing that the term 'allegation' should be included. Do you still think so?"]



[Park Jeong-hoon/Member of the National Assembly's Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "If that's the logic, what about Representative Lee Jae-myung? He is a misuser of public funds. He is also a violator of election laws and a witness tampering offender."]



[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Broadcasting and Communications Commission: "I think so too. I believe he can be called a disseminator of false information or an illegal remittance offender to North Korea."]



[Han Min-soo: "Ask your questions properly, what is this nonsense!"]



[Park Jeong-hoon: "I'm pointing out that it doesn't make sense."]



[Han Min-soo: "Who declared emergency martial law!"]



[Park Jeong-hoon: "I said that emergency martial law was wrong!"]



There were testimonies from employees of the Broadcasting and Communications Commission that Chairman Ryu Hee-rim's brother filed a complaint regarding media reports and that the related content was reported directly to Chairman Ryu.



The Democratic Party urged a re-investigation of the related suspicions, which contradict Chairman Ryu's stance of denying the commissioned complaint controversy.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



