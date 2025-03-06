News 9

Constitutional reform pressure

[Anchor]

Discussions on constitutional amendments are erupting in the political arena.

Presidential hopefuls from both parties have uniformly called for constitutional reform, while political veterans have launched a national petition campaign.

However, despite the intense pressure, one person who effectively holds the key to the constitutional amendment, Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung, remains silent.

This is reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

The People Power Party has formed a special committee to engage in discussions on constitutional amendments.

So-called potential candidates from the ruling party are actively advocating for constitutional reform.

They argue that constitutional reform is necessary to ensure checks and balances between the president and the National Assembly.

[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Member: "Five presidents have gone to prison, haven't they? This indicates a problem with the system."]

Attacks aimed at Democratic Party Leader Lee Jae-myung, who is passive about constitutional amendments, have also continued.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former People Power Party Leader: "I wonder if he sees the presidency as a means to escape his own crimes."]

[Oh Se-hoon/Seoul Mayor/Mar. 4: "Isn't he focusing too much on his own political interests?"]

Voices calling for amendments are also growing among opposition figures outside the Lee Jae-myung camp.

They are urging him to join the discussions on constitutional amendments.

[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister: "I understand there are several thoughts about this issue. It’s time to respond to the people's demands."]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "Impeachment should not be the end but the beginning. We must move towards a new country, the Seventh Republic."]

There have even been calls for Lee to refrain from running in the presidential election if he cannot promise to shorten his term through constitutional amendments.

[Kim Doo-kwan/Former Democratic Party Member: "If he can't handle a three-year presidency, I suggest he clear his judicial risks and run for the presidency in a four-year term after constitutional amendments."]

Veteran politicians from both parties have started a nationwide petition campaign calling for constitutional amendments before the next presidential election.

[Chyung Dai-chul/President of The Parliamentarian’s Society of the Republic of Korea: "I am convinced that we can only reform the politics of this country through constitutional amendments."]

Lee, who holds the key to the discussions on constitutional amendments, is still drawing a line on the issue, stating that overcoming the insurrection issue is a priority.

The pressure for constitutional reform on Lee is expected to intensify further.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

