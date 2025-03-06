Lee hits non-mainstream faction

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who had been pursuing a unified approach, suddenly attacked the non-mainstream faction today (Mar. 5).



He mentioned the approval of the arrest consent motion against him and claimed that the Democratic Party members who voted in favor were colluding with the prosecution.



The non-mainstream faction demanded an apology from him, questioning whether his unified approach was just a show.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



The arrest consent motion for Representative Lee Jae-myung, who is facing allegations of preferential treatment in the Baekhyeon-dong development, was approved.



[Kim Jin-pyo/Speaker of the National Assembly/Sept. 21, 2023: "In favor 149 votes, against 136 votes, abstained 6 votes...."]



It was passed with at least 31 defecting votes from within the party.



Representative Lee stated that some members of the Democratic Party and the prosecution had colluded regarding the matter at that time.



[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party of Korea/YouTube channel 'Maebul Show': "What happened during the prosecution's investigation, what was informally requested from me within the party, and what was presented as a negotiation, when I put them all together, it was all prearranged. However, there is no evidence to support that, only speculation."]



He also mentioned that before the warrant was requested, he heard from a prominent party member, "You will face legal action, so step down from your position as leader."



Regarding the members who were identified as having voted in favor and subsequently faced significant losses in the general election nominations, he stated, "It is the result of party members holding them accountable."



The non-mainstream faction reacted strongly.



They criticized, "It's like smiling in front and stabbing in the back," and demanded an apology from Representative Lee, asking, "Was the unified approach just a show?"



There were also comments stating, "I can't even imagine that Democratic Party members would collude with the prosecution."



As the controversy escalated, Representative Lee attempted to clarify.



He emphasized, "It's all in the past now," and questioned, "Is there still a non-mainstream faction?" stating, "What we need to do moving forward is to unite the party's capabilities to overcome the chaos."



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



