Jang Je-won denies allegations

Former People Power Party lawmaker Jang Je-won, who has been accused of sexual violence, stated that the allegations are false and announced that he will temporarily leave the party.



In a post on social media today (Mar. 5), Jang said that he cannot burden the party during this serious time and expressed his intention to clear his name and return.



Earlier, the Seoul Metropolitan Police received a complaint alleging that Jang, while serving as the vice president of a university in Busan in November 2015, committed sexual violence against his secretary and has launched an investigation.



