Jang Je-won denies allegations
In a post on social media today (Mar. 5), Jang said that he cannot burden the party during this serious time and expressed his intention to clear his name and return.
Earlier, the Seoul Metropolitan Police received a complaint alleging that Jang, while serving as the vice president of a university in Busan in November 2015, committed sexual violence against his secretary and has launched an investigation.
- 입력 2025-03-06 00:16:50
