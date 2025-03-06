News 9

Economic focus for policy talks

[Anchor]

In the midst of a difficult economic situation, the ruling and opposition parties are preparing for a national policy council meeting tomorrow (3.6) by focusing on the economy.

The People Power Party visited the Pohang Steelworks and promised support for the steel industry, while the Democratic Party stated that it would meet with the business community to minimize concerns regarding amendments to the Commercial Act.

Reporter Park Young-min has the details.

[Report]

The steel industry has been hit hard by the global economic downturn and the tariff policies of the Trump administration.

[Lee Hee-keun/President of POSCO: "We are facing a truly difficult environment."]

The People Power Party promised to actively consider introducing a support bill.

They plan to expand tax credits for core technology development and strengthen rules on the origin of goods.

[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The steel industry is a core strategic sector, accounting for 6.7% of manufacturing production and 5.6% of exports."]

They repeatedly pressured the Democratic Party to prepare a supplementary budget of up to 15 trillion won and to process the special law on semiconductors.

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chair: "The Democratic Party, which only engages in impeachment, special investigations, and boycotts, has no interest in competition for people's livelihoods."]

Leader Lee Jae-myung met with the business community.

This meeting between the Democratic Party and the Federation of Korean Industries is the first in ten years.

[Ryu Jin/President of the Federation of Korean Industries: "It feels like meeting an old girlfriend from the past."]

The federation expressed concerns about the 52-hour workweek issue in the semiconductor sector and amendments to the Commercial Act.

Leader Lee emphasized that he would minimize corporate concerns, mentioning the possibility of abolishing the crime of breach of trust.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We must expand our market globally, and we will make every effort possible in the political sphere."]

However, they were unable to narrow their differences on the amendments to the Commercial Act.

[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "If we do not fundamentally resolve concerns and distrust in the market, it will be difficult to increase the competitiveness of businesses."]

It seems that both parties will engage in a tug-of-war over the supplementary budget, amendments to the Commercial Act, and the semiconductor law at tomorrow's national policy council meeting.

This is KBS News, Park Young-min.

